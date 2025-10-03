India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: Gill-KL continue for IND; Action begins at 9:30 AM
Sai Sudharsan's dismissal for 7 was the only blip for India, but the focus will now be on building a substantial total and putting pressure on the visitors.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India will look to further strengthen their position on Day 2 of the 1st Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. After a stellar Day 1 performance, where India dominated both with the ball and the bat, they are well-placed to take control of the match.
On Day 1, after losing the toss, India’s pacers, led by Mohammed Siraj, made an early breakthrough, reducing the West Indies to just 162 runs. Siraj’s fiery spell, along with Kuldeep Yadav’s two-wicket haul, left the visitors struggling. Justin Greaves was the only notable resistance for the West Indies with a composed 32, but the rest of the batting line-up crumbled under India’s relentless pressure.
India’s response with the bat was steady. KL Rahul anchored the innings with a solid half-century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a promising 36 before being dismissed. At stumps, India was 121/2, just 41 runs behind the West Indies. Shubman Gill and Rahul will resume the innings on Day 2, with India in a strong position to build a commanding lead. Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal for 7 was the only blip for India, but the focus will now be on building a substantial total and putting pressure on the visitors. IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|India 1st Inning
|121-2 (38 ov) CRR:3.18
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c SD Hope b J Seales
|36
|54
|7
|0
|66.67
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|53
|114
|6
|0
|46.49
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b RL Chase
|7
|19
|0
|0
|36.84
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|18
|42
|1
|0
|42.86
|Extras
|7 (b 4, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|121 (2 wkts, 38 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jayden Seales
|8
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2.63
|Johann Layne
|6
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2.33
|Justin Greaves
|4
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|4.75
|Jomel Warrican
|6
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3.5
|Khary Pierre
|9
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|Roston Chase
|5
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|3.2
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming: The live streaming for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 1st Test match from Ahmedabad here
9:01 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2: Can KL turn the fifty into a solid 100?
KL Rahul has looked good in the middle with his footwork and judgement and the fans will be looking forward to him converting his gritty fifty into a hundred on the day in Ahmedabad.
8:54 AM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2: Gill-Rahul to continue for India!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After a decent bowling display from the hosts, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will be looking to build on for India with the score at 121/2 in 38 overs. Action resumes at 9:30 AM IST
