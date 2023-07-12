Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies: Roseau weather forecast for Day 1 of 1st Test

India vs West Indies: Roseau weather forecast for Day 1 of 1st Test

According to accuweather.com weather forecast, there are chances of rainfall at 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST).

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The weather could play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 1st Test in Roseau, Dominica. 

According to accuweather.com weather forecast, there are chances of rainfall at 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST). 

After the early showers, the weather could remain dry with the sun playing hide and seek. The temperature would hover around 35 degree Celsius in the afternoon.

However, the rain gods could return in the evening around 4 PM local time (1:30 AM IST).

Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with Rohit Sharma

On the eve of the match, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal would open the innings with him. 

The pair of Kishan and Sharma would be India's 4th opening combination in the last 12 months. India had three different opening combinations in 7 Tests during the 12 months. 

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

Without regular opener and captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

When India's captain returned from an injury break, Rahul paired with Rohit for the first two against Australia during Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February. 

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

With KL Rahul failing to find any form, Shubman replaced the Karnataka batter at the top for the remaining two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He also kept his opening position intact in the final of the World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings against West Indies in 1st Test

With the number 3 spot lying vacant after Pujara's omission, the team management has put their faith in Shubman Gill to fill the position left by the veteran batter.

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

IND W vs BAN W: Focus on batting as Indian eye 3-0 sweep in Bangladesh

IND vs WI 1st Test: Dravid knew Virat Kohli was going to play for long time

Mayank Agarwal eyes heaps of runs, stays positive about India comeback

WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak sledges Australian PM amid Ashes 2023 fever

Bangladesh choke in 96-run chase as India clinch low-scoring thriller

Topics :India vs West IndiesICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricketweather forecasts

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story