India vs West Indies: Roseau weather forecast for Day 1 of 1st Test

The weather could play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 1st Test in Roseau, Dominica.

According to accuweather.com weather forecast, there are chances of rainfall at 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST).

After the early showers, the weather could remain dry with the sun playing hide and seek. The temperature would hover around 35 degree Celsius in the afternoon.

However, the rain gods could return in the evening around 4 PM local time (1:30 AM IST).

Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with Rohit Sharma

On the eve of the match, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal would open the innings with him.

The pair of Kishan and Sharma would be India's 4th opening combination in the last 12 months. India had three different opening combinations in 7 Tests during the 12 months.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

Without regular opener and captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

When India's captain returned from an injury break, Rahul paired with Rohit for the first two against Australia during Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

With KL Rahul failing to find any form, Shubman replaced the Karnataka batter at the top for the remaining two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He also kept his opening position intact in the final of the World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings against West Indies in 1st Test

With the number 3 spot lying vacant after Pujara's omission, the team management has put their faith in Shubman Gill to fill the position left by the veteran batter.