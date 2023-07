Amid the Ashes 2023 fever, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were engaged in fun banter on the sidelines of the Nato Summit in Lithuania.

In video footage shared on Twitter by Australian PM, both the leaders were seen laughing over Bairstow's dismissal row, which started a week ago.

During the traditional photoshoot, Albanese humorously held out a piece of paper depicting Australia's 2-1 lead in the ongoing Ashes series. Sunak responded with a photo of England batsmen Chris Woakes and Mark Woods celebrating their recent victory in a Test match at Headingley.



Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal… thoughts? #Ashes2023 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 2, 2023 This created a huge uproar in the cricketing world, which split the fans in two. One bunch of fans cited the Spirit of the game being violated, while others claimed that the laws of the game were implemented correctly.

England, though, staged a superb comeback in the series by winning the third Test in Headingley. Australia are leading the five-match Test series 2-1, with the 4th Test scheduled to begin on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.