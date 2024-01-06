Home / Cricket / News / Injured Rashid Khan named as player in Afghanistan squad for India series

Injured Rashid Khan named as player in Afghanistan squad for India series

Rashid Khan is the regular captain of the Afghanistan T20 side but has been named as a player for the three-match T20 series against India

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rashid Khan on Saturday, January 6, was named in Afghanistan’s squad for a three-match T20 international series against India, despite not having recovered fully from back surgery, which he underwent recently. Rashid, the regular skipper of the Afghanistan T20 team, will travel as a player but might not feature in any of the matches. The team will be led by opening batter Ibrahim Zadran.

Zadran, who took over from Rashid saw his team beat UAE 2-1  recently in Dubai, ahead of their India tour.
Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), while announcing the team, said that the board was excited for Afghanistan’s maiden tour of India for a bilateral three-match series. Afghanistan players are familiar with Indian conditions, having played many matches here in Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow as their adopted home grounds.

“India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them,” Ashraf was quoted as saying on the ACB’s official website.

Ashraf, a former Afghan player himself, further said that he no longer believes that Afghanistan is the underdog and therefore looks forward to a highly competitive series against India.

Afghanistan’s Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, and Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan’s Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

India vs Afghanistan T20I series schedule

Date Match Venue
Jan 11, 2024: 1st T20 International Match Mohali
Dec 31, 2023: 2nd T20 International Match Indore
Jan 02, 2024: 3rd T20 International Match Bengaluru

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan?

Shan Masood gifts signed Babar jersey to David Warner in his farewell Test

Exciting, entertaining, hope I put a smile on everyone's face: David Warner

It's going to be hard to replace him: Cummins after Warner's retirement

Pakistan team director Hafeez backs decision to rest Shaheen for SCG Test

Wishes pour in from legendary Sachin Tendulkar and others for David Warner

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rashid KhanIndia vs AfghanistanAfghanistan cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story