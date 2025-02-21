International Masters League to onboard 9 brands as sponsors and partners

The International Masters League (IML), a newly formed cricket league featuring retired cricketers competing against each other, on Friday announced its list of sponsors and partners for an undisclosed amount.

The inaugural season, starting on February 22, will have Bank of Baroda and CIFDAQ Global as its platinum sponsors, as per IML’s release. Dream11 will be the official fantasy sports partner, while Mutual Funds Sahi Hai will be the umpire partner. Reliance Consumer Products’ Campa Cola will be the pouring partner.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NTPC, and Roobat will be the official partners of the league.

The matches will be streamed live on JioHotstar. Colors Cineplex (SD and HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast IML live from 7.30 pm onwards.

The IML, which has six teams—India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa—will begin with a high-voltage clash between Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters and Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters.

"Cricket fans worldwide can expect an electrifying contest as two iconic teams reignite their rivalry in what promises to be a grand spectacle of skill, nostalgia, and competitive spirit," IML said in a statement.