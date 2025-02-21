WPL 2025, RCB vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy AFG vs SA: Pitch report and key stats of Karachi's National Stadium The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are determined to maintain their strong form as they head into the home leg of the season. Despite missing some key players from last year, their Indian contingent has been outstanding. Smriti Mandhana has continued her brilliant form, Richa Ghosh impressed with her knock against Delhi Capitals after her match-winning performance against Gujarat Giants, and Renuka Singh's new-ball bowling has been a major strength. RCB will look to capitalise on playing at their home ground, the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they won three out of five games last season. This season, they will play four home matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) have relied heavily on their overseas players so far. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s exceptional form with both bat and ball has been crucial, including her 59-ball 80 against DC and a match-winning 57 against Gujarat Giants. In the bowling department, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr have been the standout performers. MI will be hoping for more contributions from their Indian players, particularly with the bat, to post bigger totals in upcoming matches.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs MI WPL 2025 match

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is generally known for being batting-friendly. The RCB vs MI WPL 2025 game will follow this trend, with a fast outfield and short boundaries that are likely to result in plenty of balls reaching the stands. Everything points towards another high-scoring encounter.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has seen some remarkable records in women’s T20 cricket. India’s highest total of 163/5 was posted against Bangladesh in 2016, while the lowest total was 91/5 by Bangladesh. Sophie Devine holds the most runs record with 129, while she also has the highest individual score of 70. The best bowling performance came from Kate Ebrahim with figures of 3/16. The highest partnership of 89 runs was forged by Devine and Amy Satterthwaite. Poonam Yadav and Sophie Devine share the most wickets record with 8 each.