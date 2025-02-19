WPL 2025, UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

The spot at the top of the points table will be on the line for two-time finalists Delhi Capitals when they take on bottom-placed UP Warriorz in match number 6 of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 19. While Delhi have had a mixed start to the season, UP Warriorz are yet to register a point with 1 defeat in as many games.

Delhi have a win and a loss till now in the season and will be looking to win comprehensively to go level on points with RCB on top of the table. Depti Sharma and co. ould on the other hand try and get their first points on the night in Vadodara,

Kotambi stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for UPW vs DC WPL 2025 match

After a high-scoring first match, the pitch has started to help the bowlers more after four games. The first-innings total came down from 201 in the first match to 143 in the third match and then to 120 in the fifth tie., which means that as more games are played, batters will find it harder to score runs at Kotambi Stadium. The game on Wednesday could be similar, as spinners might end up dominating the match.

Also Read

Kotambi stadium, Vadodara: Women’s T20 records

On all five occasions, teams batting second have won the game, meaning the winner of the toss will likely bowl first again. RCB’s score of 202 is the highest team total, while GG have the lowest total so far at this venue, i.e. 120. MI’s Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 80-run innings against DC is the highest individual score, while MI’s Hayley Matthew, with her spell of 3 for 16, has the best bowling figures so far at this venue.