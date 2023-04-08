Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Royals lose quick wickets after fiery start

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Royals lose quick wickets after fiery start

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, RR vs DC: Cath all the updates from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Royals lose quick wickets after fiery start

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score
Read More

Key Event

4:47 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Rovman Powell gets Riyan Parag, Royals three down

4:31 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: One brings two, Kuldeep gets Samson for nought

4:30 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Mukesh Kumar gets his maiden IPL scalp

4:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Second fifty in third game for Jaiswal

4:47 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Rovman Powell gets Riyan Parag, Royals three down

4:31 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: One brings two, Kuldeep gets Samson for nought

4:30 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Mukesh Kumar gets his maiden IPL scalp

4:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Second fifty in third game for Jaiswal

4:28 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Jaiswal doing great work

4:26 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Capitals hope from Nortje to deliver

4:26 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Rajasthan off to a flyer

4:25 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Jaiswal starts off in a great manner

4:21 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: 50th IPL match for Riyan Parag

3:36 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Manish Pandey makes his DC debut

3:35 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Here’s Delhi Capitals’ playing 11

3:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: This is the playing 11 for Rajasthan

3:23 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. 
 

3:22 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: DC predicted playing 11

 
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Impact Substitute options: Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey
 

3:22 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals playing combination

 
The Delhi Capitals need to rejig their plan a bit and fix the positions of the players that they are playing with. Rovman Powell needs to play, and if Riley Rossouw is not in the best form, he could be rested. Mustafizur Rahman could also be played alternatively with Powell as an impact substitute. 
 

3:21 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: RR predicted playing 11

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Substitute options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini,
 

3:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Rajasthan Royals playing combination

 
The Royals could do without the out-of-form Devdutt Padikkal and bring in Dhruv Jurel permanently into the playing 11. They must also not experiment with the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and play Shimron Hetmyer at number four. The rest of it is fine as it is. 
 

3:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Guwahati Weather Report

 
It will be cloudy in Guwahati throughout the game and the humidity will also be low, making it a perfect day to play any kind of sport. The temperatures during the game time will decrease from 35 deg Celsius at around 03:00 pm IST to 29 deg Celsius at 07:00 pm IST.
 

3:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at Barsapara is a high-scoring one and the ball comes onto the bat quite naturally. Playing through the line and trusting the bounce is obvious. With shorter boundaries, runs increase automatically. This is a day game so the dynamics could be slightly different for run-making.
 

3:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Toss details

 
The toss between Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson and Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner was won by the latter at the Barsapar Stadium in Guwahati. Warner chose to bowl first. 
 

Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsDavid Warner

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story