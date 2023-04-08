IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: Royals lose quick wickets after fiery start

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score





IPL 2023 RR vs DC preview: Sanju's side needs finishing, Warner's a victory,

RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati here The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. , Impact Substitute options: Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Impact Substitute options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini,, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, It will be cloudy in Guwahati throughout the game and the humidity will also be low, making it a perfect day to play any kind of sport. The temperatures during the game time will decrease from 35 deg Celsius at around 03:00 pm IST to 29 deg Celsius at 07:00 pm IST., The pitch at Barsapara is a high-scoring one and the ball comes onto the bat quite naturally. Playing through the line and trusting the bounce is obvious. With shorter boundaries, runs increase automatically. This is a day game so the dynamics could be slightly different for run-making. , The toss between Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson and Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner was won by the latter at the Barsapar Stadium in Guwahati. Warner chose to bowl first. , The Delhi Capitals would be looking to go big as they need the first win of the season. They are up against Rajasthan Royals, who are playing at their second home of Barsapara in Guwahati. Only two matches take place at Guwahati and Rajasthan have already lost one. They would not like to lose another one. This beckons for a great game tonight. Read More