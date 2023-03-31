IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Performers, schedule, all other details

The IPL 2023 will begin with the opening ceremony, which will take place today on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm (IST). Arijit Singh, a famous singer, will perform at the event, hoping to enchant the crowd at the largest cricket stadium in the world. Rashmika Madanna and Tamanna Bhatia will also perform at the ceremony to add more glamour.

The season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, will take place at the same location as the grand event. In addition, this is the first IPL opening ceremony since 2018. As a tribute to the soldiers who perished in the Pulwama attack, the BCCI cancelled it in 2019. In the meantime, restrictions on Covid-19 prevented it from occurring between 2020 and 2022. Even the inaugural season of the WPL this year featured a glittering opening ceremony with performances by AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon. As a result, the BCCI has established a benchmark for this year and will be expected to meet it.