IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India tour of Ireland 2023: IND vs IRE 3rd T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Ireland 3rd T20 take place?



The Ireland vs India 3rd T20 will take place on August 23, Wednesday.



What is the venue of the IRE vs IND 3rd T20?



The India vs Ireland 3rd T20 venue is The Village in Dublin.



When will India vs Ireland live toss take place in Dublin as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?



The IRE vs IND live toss for the 3rd T20 will take place at 7:00 PM IST on August 23.



What is the match timing of India vs Ireland 3rd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?



The 3rd T20 between Ireland and India will begin at 7:30 PM IST on August 23.



Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs IRE 3rd T20?



Sports 18 will live broadcast Ireland vs India 3rd T20 in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the IRE vs IND 3rd T20 in India for free?



Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Ireland 3rd T20 in India for free.



India will be aiming to clean sweep the three-match series when Jasprit Bumrah’s men take on Ireland in third and final T20 International today (August 23) at The Village in Dublin. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two games. With series in the bag, Men In Blue are expected to test their bench strength in the 3rd T20 and many changes expected in India’s Playing 11. Hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma is expected to replace Sanju Samson in India Playing 11. While Avesh Khan could replace Arshdeep Singh in India’s XI. However, it would be ideal to rest Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna for the inconsequential match but that could not happen given the India’s lynchpin and young pacer need more game time before Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023.Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Prasidh Krishna.Paul Stirling (capt), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand/Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White/Theo van Woerkom.Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.