IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India aim to seal series against Ireland

India will aim to win the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having won the first match by two runs on the Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) method.

Only 6.5 overs of play was possible in the second innings of the first match and India managed to sneak out a win. Now they will be going wholeheartedly in the second match and want some game time for their batters. As of now, there is not much chance of rain interrupting the game.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11 probable

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 for free

Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here