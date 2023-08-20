Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India aim to seal series against Ireland

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the 2nd match of the series between Jasprit Bumrah-led India and Paul Stirling's Ireland at the Village in Dubin

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score. Photo: Twitter

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Score. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will aim to win the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having won the first match by two runs on the Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) method. 

Only 6.5 overs of play was possible in the second innings of the first match and India managed to sneak out a win. Now they will be going wholeheartedly in the second match and want some game time for their batters. As of now, there is not much chance of rain interrupting the game. 

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11 probable

Also Read

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

World Cup: HCA informs BCCI of security challenges for back-to-back games

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan to watch opening match

Pak players reluctant to sign central contracts, ask PCB for bigger share

Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia's chances in World Cup: Mike Hussey


Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 for free

Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Rinku Singh India vs Ireland India cricket team Ireland Cricket Team

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon