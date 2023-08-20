IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India aim to seal series against Ireland

India will aim to win the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having won the first match by two runs on the Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) method.
Only 6.5 overs of play was possible in the second innings of the first match and India managed to sneak out a win. Now they will be going wholeheartedly in the second match and want some game time for their batters. As of now, there is not much chance of rain interrupting the game.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland Playing 11 probable
Also Read
IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India
IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format
IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs
IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming
IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India
World Cup: HCA informs BCCI of security challenges for back-to-back games
IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India
Asia Cup 2023: PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan to watch opening match
Pak players reluctant to sign central contracts, ask PCB for bigger share
Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia's chances in World Cup: Mike Hussey
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White
IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME
The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.
Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free
The live telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 for free
Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here