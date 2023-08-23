Home / Cricket / News / IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss delayed due to rain in Dublin
LiveNew Update

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss delayed due to rain in Dublin

India vs Ireland 3rd T20 Live Updates: The toss for the 3rd match of the series between India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland's Paul Stirling has been delayed due to rain in Dublin

BS Web Team New Delhi
Toss has been delayed in the India vs Ireland 3rd T20 match due to rain. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India will aim to win the third T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will not only clean sweep the series but also keep their winning streak against Ireland alive as well. 
Read More

Key Events

7:08 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: The latest update from Malahide, Ireland

7:04 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Toss delayed due to rain

6:58 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Team India celebrate India’s historic moon mission from Dublin

6:54 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: What changes are expected from Ireland?

6:46 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Players that might get to play for India

6:34 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: What’s at stake in the game?

6:22 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage

7:08 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: The latest update from Malahide, Ireland

7:04 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Toss delayed due to rain

 
Live visuals from Dublin suggest that the covers are coming on the pitch and the toss has been delayed. We will come back with fresh news soon 
 

6:58 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Team India celebrate India’s historic moon mission from Dublin

6:54 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: What changes are expected from Ireland?

 
Irish wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker and top-order player Harry Tector have failed miserably, not even being able to stay at the wicket for long. Ross Adair and Gareth Delany could replace the two in the playing 11
 

6:46 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Players that might get to play for India

 
It is likely that Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and Avesh Khan would play the game in places of Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh. It won’t be a surprise if Bumrah rests himself and Mukesh Kumar too gets a game. 
 

6:34 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: What’s at stake in the game?

 
Since India have already won the match, they can afford to relax and take the game easy. But at the same time, they would know that Ireland would be raring to go in the final game and collect a win at home. India would also want to test its bench strength. 
 

6:22 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to Business Standard’s live coverage of the third T20 international between Ireland and India from The Village Ground in Malahide, Dublin. Stay tuned for further updates
 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs IrelandIndia cricket teamIreland Cricket TeamCricket

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI