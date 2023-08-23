IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Toss delayed due to rain in Dublin

India will aim to win the third T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will not only clean sweep the series but also keep their winning streak against Ireland alive as well.

Having won the first match with two runs courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis and Stern method and the second one by 33 runs, India would look to experiment in the third and final match of the series and players like Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan might get a game ahead of their Asian Games exposure.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Prasidh Krishna

Ireland Playing 11 probable

Paul Stirling (capt), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand/Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White/Theo van Woerkom

IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling was scheduled to take place at 07:00 PM IST, but It has now been delayed due to rain.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 3rd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will livestream the IND vs IRE 3rd T20 for free

Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here