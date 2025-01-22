Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / ICC Rankings: Bumrah continues to be best Test bowler in latest rankings

ICC Rankings: Bumrah continues to be best Test bowler in latest rankings

Bumrah, who had made history ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in January by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah
March 12, 2022, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews during the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. Bumrah has been nominated for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to remain the undisputed No. 1 Test bowler, while Ravindra Jadeja maintained his top spot in the all-rounders' category, in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who had made history ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in January by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, is currently on a career-best points tally of 908.

Australia's Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (837) are placed second and third respectively.

Pakistan's Noman Ali (761) broke into the top-10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan.

There was no movement to the top-10 all-rounders list in the Test format, with Jadeja (400 ratings points) retaining the top spot, followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen (294) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (263).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

Kohli to end domestic hiatus with match against Railways in Ranji Trophy

Topics :Jasprit BumrahICC RankingsCricket

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story