Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too

At 34 years old, Root becomes the oldest player to occupy the top Test batting spot since Kumar Sangakkara achieved the feat at age 37 in 2014.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
England’s star batter Joe Root has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, just a week after relinquishing it.  Root's return to the top comes on the back of an impressive performance in the third Test of the five-match series against India at Lord’s, where he scored 104 and 40, leading England to a narrow 22-run victory. This marks Root’s eighth stint as the world’s top-ranked Test batter.
 
At 34 years old, Root becomes the oldest player to occupy the top Test batting spot since Kumar Sangakkara achieved the feat at age 37 in 2014. His resurgence pushes teammate Harry Brook, who briefly held the No. 1 position, down to third behind Kane Williamson of New Zealand. 
 
From the Indian side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant each dropped a place in the rankings, now sitting at fifth and eighth respectively. Captain Shubman Gill also slid down three positions to ninth.
 
However, it wasn't all setbacks for India. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a significant leap, jumping five spots to the 34th position, thanks to his gritty scores of 72 and an unbeaten 61 at Lord’s. Fellow teammate KL Rahul also impressed with knocks of 100 and 39, climbing five places to sit just one spot below Jadeja in 35th place.
 
England skipper Ben Stokes had a notable match as well, earning Player of the Match honors for his 77-run innings and a five-wicket haul. His all-round brilliance has propelled him two places up to 42nd among batters and one place higher to 45th in the bowling rankings.
 
Bumrah Solid at the Top, Boland Breaks Into Top 10 
India’s pace leader Jasprit Bumrah maintains his stronghold at the summit of the Test bowling rankings, enjoying a 50-point lead over his nearest competitor, Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.
 
Meanwhile, Australia’s Scott Boland has made headlines by jumping six positions to reach a career-best sixth place. Boland has been exceptional with the ball, boasting 62 Test wickets at an astonishing average of 16.53, a mark surpassed only by all-time legends George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes.
 
His ascent places him alongside fellow Aussies Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc, making it five Australians in the top 10 Test bowlers, a level of dominance not seen since England had six bowlers in the top 12 back in 1958.
 
Rounding out India’s success, all-rounder Washington Sundar has also improved his standing, climbing from 58th to 46th in the rankings.

Topics :India vs EnglandJoe RootEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

