Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

A win for Sri Lanka in the third T20I will mean they will have series wins across all three formats in the tour

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face off in the decisive third T20I of their closely contested series today, July 16, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the series locked at 1-1, both teams have everything to play for in what promises to be a thrilling finale under lights. 
 
Bangladesh head into the match with renewed confidence after a comprehensive six-wicket win in the second T20I. Skipper Litton Das’s return to form—an aggressive 76 off 50 balls—was a major boost, while the side’s collective effort with both bat and ball showed signs of a well-rounded unit. This was only Bangladesh’s second T20I win in eight games in 2025, and they’ll hope to build on the momentum with similar partnerships and a strong finish with the bat.
 
 
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, must regroup after collapsing for just 94 in the second game—their lowest T20I total at home. Captain Charith Asalanka will be expecting a response from his experienced top order, especially Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who impressed in the series opener. With a familiar pitch at Premadasa and high stakes, both teams are poised for a hard-fought series decider.
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11 Today 

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed
 
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in T20Is
  • Total matches played: 18
  • Sri Lanka won: 11
  • Bangladesh won: 7
  • No result: 0
Squads of Both Teams 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Eshan Malinga
 
Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I match take place? 
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh for the 3rd T20I on July 17.
 
What is the venue of the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I match? 
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, will host the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
 
At what time will the live toss for the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I take place? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live toss will occur at 6:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the SL vs BAN 3rd T20 match begin? 
The live match time for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I is 7:00 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I match? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today's SL vs BAN 3rd T20I match in India? 
SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I match.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

