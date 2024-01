. @SomdevD speaks with tennis legend @DjokerNole , unravelling his bond with India & his inspiring journey to greatness P.S. - Did you know Djokovic & @imVkohli were text buddies? #SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats #NovakDjokovic #AO2024 #AusOpen | @AustralianOpen

"I have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I come to India, and don't embarrass myself when I'm there," Djokovic said.

The last time Djokovic was in India was for an Indian Tennis Premier League event in 2014. However, that league has since shut shop.

"I visited India only once around 10 or 11 years ago for a two-day exhibition event in New Delhi. It was a brief stay, and I hope to return soon to explore the country's rich history, culture, and spirituality," said Djokovic, who started his Australian Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in the first round.