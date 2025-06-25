Kuldeep could be the X-factor for India: Ex-ENG cricketer Monty Panesar

India suffered a defeat in the opening Test at Headingley as England successfully chased 371, powered by Ben Duckett’s 149. ALSO READ: India vs England 2nd Test: Date, time, playing XI changes, venue, streaming Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India should consider replacing Shardul Thakur with Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against England in Birmingham, where spin is expected to play a more significant role.India suffered a defeat in the opening Test at Headingley as England successfully chased 371, powered by Ben Duckett’s 149.

'Kuldeep could be the X-factor for India'

Panesar believes Edgbaston’s pitch offers enough spin for India to benefit from playing both Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with the latter bringing a much-needed attacking edge. “Kuldeep could be the X-factor India need. The surface in Birmingham does tend to help spinners, and Kuldeep has the ability to trouble batters even without much turn,” Panesar told PTI.

Kuldeep's record backs up Panesar's point, the left-arm wrist-spinner has 56 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 22.16. Comparatively, Thakur has claimed 33 wickets from 12 Tests with a higher average and strike rate. Thakur's limited contribution with both bat and ball at Leeds, including 2 wickets for 89 runs in 16 overs, raises questions about his current value in English conditions. Panesar argued that if Thakur isn't going to bowl extended spells, his inclusion makes little sense. While some may debate replacing Jadeja with Kuldeep, Panesar believes the better option would be to field both spinners, Jadeja as the containing bowler and Kuldeep as the strike option.