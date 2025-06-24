ENG vs IND 1st Test Win Prediction: Who will emerge victorious on Day 5?

Check IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5 live score, match and weather updates here All four results are possible when Shubman Gill's team takes the field on Day Five of the England vs India first Test in Headingley, Leeds. Day 5 promises suspense, twists, and perhaps a turning point in Shubman Gill's first Test as captain—with 90 overs, 350 runs, 10 wickets, and rain predicted for Leeds.

At one point, India's 364-run total, supported by contrasting hundreds from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, appeared insurmountable. While Pant combined patience with bursts of attacking genius, Rahul played with clinical precision. Before Pant was dismissed off Shoaib Bashir, their 195-run partnership seemed to have ended England's hopes. The target was reduced to 371 after England took six wickets for 31 with the second new ball.

Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here There were no signs of panic as England cruised to 21 without loss by stumps on Day 4. However, the pressure will return, and Jasprit Bumrah will once more be in charge of spearheading India's attack today. The bowling attack has the firepower, with Ravindra Jadeja taking advantage of the footmarks for turn and Mohammed Siraj's assistance. There were no signs of panic as England cruised to 21 without loss by stumps on Day 4. However, the pressure will return, and Jasprit Bumrah will once more be in charge of spearheading India's attack today. The bowling attack has the firepower, with Ravindra Jadeja taking advantage of the footmarks for turn and Mohammed Siraj's assistance. As cricket fans wonder who will emerge victorious today, Business Standard takes a look at the key stats in Headingley, Leeds on Day 5 of Test matches: Which Test venue has the highest batting average since 2014?

North Sound, Antigua holds the record with an average of 41.2 runs per wicket from 6 innings. It’s followed closely by: Leeds – 38.3 (4 innings)

Nottingham – 37.2 (4 innings)

Karachi – 36.5 (5 innings)

Chittagong – 36.0 (10 innings) Highest batting average at a venue since 2014 City Inns Runs RR Avg North Sound, Antigua 6 866 2.5 41.2 Leeds 4 766 2.8 38.3 Nottingham 4 558 3.9 37.2 Karachi 5 803 3.1 36.5 Chittagong 10 1259 3 36 What is the highest successful run chase in Leeds in Test cricket? The record is held by Australia, who chased down 404 runs against England in 1948 at 3.53 runs per over. Other notable chases include:

England vs Australia – 359 in 2019

West Indies vs England – 322 in 2017

England vs Australia – 315 in 2001 ALSO READ: ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test final day action for free? Highest target chased in Leeds in Test match Team Opposition Overs Target RPO Start Date Australia England 114.1 404 3.53 July 22, 1948 England Australia 125.4 359 2.88 August 22, 2019 West Indies England 91.2 322 3.52 August 25, 2017 England Australia 73.2 315 4.29 August 16, 2001 Who are the most successful teams while chasing in Tests since May 2022?

England tops the chart with 15 wins from 23 matches, a win rate of 65.2%. Other teams include: Australia – 12 wins out of 16 (75%)

India – 8 wins out of 15 (53.3%)

Sri Lanka – 7 wins out of 11 (63.6%)

South Africa – 7 wins out of 8 (87.5%) Most wins while chasing in Tests since May 2022 Team Mat Won Lost Drawn Win% England 23 15 6 1 65.2% Australia 16 12 3 1 75.0% India 15 8 5 2 53.3% Sri Lanka 11 7 3 1 63.6% South Africa 8 7 1 0 87.5%