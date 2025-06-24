ENG vs IND 1st Test Win Prediction: Who will emerge victorious on Day 5?

- Leeds – 38.3 (4 innings)
- Nottingham – 37.2 (4 innings)
- Karachi – 36.5 (5 innings)
- Chittagong – 36.0 (10 innings)
|Highest batting average at a venue since 2014
|City
|Inns
|Runs
|RR
|Avg
|North Sound, Antigua
|6
|866
|2.5
|41.2
|Leeds
|4
|766
|2.8
|38.3
|Nottingham
|4
|558
|3.9
|37.2
|Karachi
|5
|803
|3.1
|36.5
|Chittagong
|10
|1259
|3
|36
- England vs Australia – 359 in 2019
- West Indies vs England – 322 in 2017
- England vs Australia – 315 in 2001
|Highest target chased in Leeds in Test match
|Team
|Opposition
|Overs
|Target
|RPO
|Start Date
|Australia
|England
|114.1
|404
|3.53
|July 22, 1948
|England
|Australia
|125.4
|359
|2.88
|August 22, 2019
|West Indies
|England
|91.2
|322
|3.52
|August 25, 2017
|England
|Australia
|73.2
|315
|4.29
|August 16, 2001
- Australia – 12 wins out of 16 (75%)
- India – 8 wins out of 15 (53.3%)
- Sri Lanka – 7 wins out of 11 (63.6%)
- South Africa – 7 wins out of 8 (87.5%)
|Most wins while chasing in Tests since May 2022
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|England
|23
|15
|6
|1
|65.2%
|Australia
|16
|12
|3
|1
|75.0%
|India
|15
|8
|5
|2
|53.3%
|Sri Lanka
|11
|7
|3
|1
|63.6%
|South Africa
|8
|7
|1
|0
|87.5%
- Neil Wagner – Avg 13.0, 22 wickets
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Avg 15.2, 16 wickets
- Jack Leach – Avg 16.1, 19 wickets
- Pat Cummins – Avg 17.1, 28 wickets
|Best bowling average on Day 5 in Test since 2018
|Bowler
|Inns
|Overs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|87.5
|19
|12.7
|2.7
|27.9
|Neil Wagner
|12
|120.4
|22
|13
|2.3
|33.4
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|9
|86.5
|16
|15.2
|2.8
|32.6
|Jack Leach
|9
|146.4
|19
|16.1
|2.1
|46.4
|Pat Cummins
|18
|197.3
|28
|17.1
|2.4
|42.8
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app