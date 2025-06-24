Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 1st Test Win Prediction: Who will emerge victorious on Day 5?

ENG vs IND 1st Test Win Prediction: Who will emerge victorious on Day 5?

Highest successful run chase to Bumrah's record on Day 5 of a Test match: All you need to know while watching England vs India 1st Test match today

Anish Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
All four results are possible when Shubman Gill's team takes the field on Day Five of the England vs India first Test in Headingley, Leeds. Day 5 promises suspense, twists, and perhaps a turning point in Shubman Gill's first Test as captain—with 90 overs, 350 runs, 10 wickets, and rain predicted for Leeds.  Check IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5 live score, match and weather updates here  
At one point, India's 364-run total, supported by contrasting hundreds from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, appeared insurmountable. While Pant combined patience with bursts of attacking genius, Rahul played with clinical precision. Before Pant was dismissed off Shoaib Bashir, their 195-run partnership seemed to have ended England's hopes. The target was reduced to 371 after England took six wickets for 31 with the second new ball.
 
  There were no signs of panic as England cruised to 21 without loss by stumps on Day 4. However, the pressure will return, and Jasprit Bumrah will once more be in charge of spearheading India's attack today. The bowling attack has the firepower, with Ravindra Jadeja taking advantage of the footmarks for turn and Mohammed Siraj's assistance.
 
As cricket fans wonder who will emerge victorious today, Business Standard takes a look at the key stats in Headingley, Leeds on Day 5 of Test matches:
 
Which Test venue has the highest batting average since 2014?
  North Sound, Antigua holds the record with an average of 41.2 runs per wicket from 6 innings. It’s followed closely by:
  • Leeds – 38.3 (4 innings)
  • Nottingham – 37.2 (4 innings)
  • Karachi – 36.5 (5 innings)
  • Chittagong – 36.0 (10 innings)
 
Highest batting average at a venue since 2014
City Inns Runs RR Avg
North Sound, Antigua 6 866 2.5 41.2
Leeds 4 766 2.8 38.3
Nottingham 4 558 3.9 37.2
Karachi 5 803 3.1 36.5
Chittagong 10 1259 3 36
 
What is the highest successful run chase in Leeds in Test cricket?
  The record is held by Australia, who chased down 404 runs against England in 1948 at 3.53 runs per over. Other notable chases include:
 
  • England vs Australia – 359 in 2019
  • West Indies vs England – 322 in 2017
  • England vs Australia – 315 in 2001
   
Highest target chased in Leeds in Test match
Team Opposition Overs Target RPO Start Date
Australia England 114.1 404 3.53 July 22, 1948
England Australia 125.4 359 2.88 August 22, 2019
West Indies England 91.2 322 3.52 August 25, 2017
England Australia 73.2 315 4.29 August 16, 2001
 
Who are the most successful teams while chasing in Tests since May 2022?
  England tops the chart with 15 wins from 23 matches, a win rate of 65.2%. Other teams include:
 
  • Australia – 12 wins out of 16 (75%) 
  • India – 8 wins out of 15 (53.3%) 
  • Sri Lanka – 7 wins out of 11 (63.6%) 
  • South Africa – 7 wins out of 8 (87.5%)
 
Most wins while chasing in Tests since May 2022
Team Mat Won Lost Drawn Win%
England 23 15 6 1 65.2%
Australia 16 12 3 1 75.0%
India 15 8 5 2 53.3%
Sri Lanka 11 7 3 1 63.6%
South Africa 8 7 1 0 87.5%
 
Who has the best bowling average on Day 5 in Tests since 2018?
  Jasprit Bumrah leads the list with a stellar average of 12.7, having taken 19 wickets in 11 innings. Others in the elite list:
 
  • Neil Wagner – Avg 13.0, 22 wickets 
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Avg 15.2, 16 wickets 
  • Jack Leach – Avg 16.1, 19 wickets 
  • Pat Cummins – Avg 17.1, 28 wickets
 
Best bowling average on Day 5 in Test since 2018
Bowler Inns Overs Wkts Avg Econ SR
Jasprit Bumrah 11 87.5 19 12.7 2.7 27.9
Neil Wagner 12 120.4 22 13 2.3 33.4
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 86.5 16 15.2 2.8 32.6
Jack Leach 9 146.4 19 16.1 2.1 46.4
Pat Cummins 18 197.3 28 17.1 2.4 42.8
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

