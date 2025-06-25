Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flat pitch to no Plan B: Five reasons why India lost 1st Test vs England

Flat pitch to no Plan B: Five reasons why India lost 1st Test vs England

Ben Duckett's audacious 149 set the tone, while composed support from Zak Crawley, Joe Root and debutant Jamie Smith completed the second highest successful chase in England's Test history

How India gifted first Test to England? Check details here

How India gifted first Test to England? Check details here

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A spirited England turned the tables on India in first Test of the five-match series at Leeds, chasing down a record 371-run target with flair and conviction to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Ben Duckett’s audacious 149 set the tone, while composed support from Zak Crawley, Joe Root and debutant Jamie Smith completed the second highest successful chase in England’s Test history.
 
But beneath the scorecard lies a deeper narrative — one of tactical naivety, strategic stumbles and missed opportunities — all of which contributed to India’s undoing on a surface that, ironically, played into England’s hands.
 
 
Reason 1: Leeds wicket in question - The trap of the flat deck
 
England’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss, even under a clear sky and on a visibly placid track, raised eyebrows. But it wasn’t a miscalculation — it was a well-laid plan. The pitch at Headingley was deliberately flat, offering minimal lateral movement and ideal conditions for strokeplay. England’s strategy was not to contain India’s batting, but to set up their own fourth-innings chase on a surface that would retain its true bounce and pace. 

India walked right into it, amassing a healthy total built on five centuries across two innings. Yet, the runs were never the issue for England. In home conditions, with a batting line-up groomed for tempo and counter-attack, they knew their strengths. The flat deck was bait — and India bit.
 
Reason 2: India's poor fielding - Shoddy fielding and missed moments
 
India’s unraveling wasn’t just tactical — it was riddled with executional lapses. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone dropped four catches across England’s second innings, releasing pressure and offering crucial lifelines to Duckett and Root. Ground fielding lacked intensity, and the collective body language wilted as England’s batters picked gaps at will.
 
In high-stakes Test cricket, such lapses are unforgiving. The momentum slipped away session by session, and by Day 5, India were a team going through the motions rather than a side defending 371 with conviction.
 
Reason 3: Siraj, Prasidh failed to support Bumrah - Over-reliance on Bumrah, lack of control elsewhere
 
Jasprit Bumrah remained India’s most threatening weapon with the ball, consistently challenging England’s batters with seam and swing. But the support cast fell short. Mohammed Siraj leaked runs and lacked consistency, while Shardul Thakur’s inclusion as a bowling all-rounder backfired completely.
 
The absence of a second spinner like Kuldeep Yadav was felt acutely on a Day 5 surface that had started to grip and turn. India’s plan A relied heavily on early breakthroughs. But once that failed, there was no fallback — no change in plans, no experimentation in field settings, no variations in bowling angles.
 
Reason 4: Lower-order conundrum - The lower order folds again
 
India’s long tail once again proved brittle. Despite five top-order centuries, the lower order failed to capitalise on set platforms in both innings. With Thakur, Bumrah and Siraj offering little resistance, India fell 60-80 runs short of a match-defining lead. In a game that eventually swung on momentum and belief, those extra runs could have made the difference.
 
Reason 5: The 'Prince' looked clueless - Captaincy, combinations, and the way forward
 
Shubman Gill’s first outing as Test captain came under scrutiny. While his top-order batting looked composed, his on-field decision-making, bowling changes and field placements were passive as England built their chase. The inability to disrupt Duckett’s rhythm or contain Smith’s knock suggested a team caught off guard, not one dictating terms.
 
Team selection, too, came into question. With no left-arm pacer for variation and no second spinner despite spin coming into play late in the match, India looked underprepared for conditions that evolved precisely as expected.
 
Will India bounce back in Edgbaston?
 
The second Test at Edgbaston presents a chance to reset. With over a week’s break, India’s think tank has time to reconsider combinations — including a potential return for Kuldeep or a debut for Nitish Kumar Reddy. If Bumrah is rested as planned, the onus will be on the management to ensure the bowling attack carries both penetration and control.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

