Gill to Kohli: Full list of Indian captains who lost their debut Test

The newly crowned Indian Test skipper, despite starting his stint as red-ball captain in style with the bat by scoring a brilliant century, has added an unwanted record to his name, as he is now the sixth Indian Test captain to lose his debut match as the leader of the team after losing the first of the five match Test series against England by 5 wickets in Leeds. Except him, C.K. Nayudu, M.A.K. Pataudi, Dilip Vengsarkar, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah have also lost their first Test match as captain for India. Notably, the last two captains—Gill and Bumrah—have both lost their debut game to England, and on both instances, they failed to chase down 350-plus totals in the final innings—the only two times India have lost a Test while chasing such a big total.

Indian players who lost a Test match on captaincy debut Player Opponent Margin Venue Date C.K. Nayudu England By 158 runs Lord’s 06/25/32 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi West Indies By an innings and 30 runs Barbados 03/23/62 Dilip Vengsarkar West Indies By 5 wickets Delhi 11/25/87 Virat Kohli Australia By 48 runs Adelaide 12/09/14 Jasprit Bumrah England By 7 wickets Birmingham 07/01/22 Shubman Gill England By 5 wickets Leeds 06/24/25 C.K. Nayudu – 1932 vs England, Lord’s Result: Lost by 158 runs India’s foray into Test cricket began under the leadership of Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu, who led the side in their inaugural Test at Lord’s in June 1932. Despite the historic occasion and spirited performances, India fell short against a far more experienced England side. Mohammad Nissar made an impression with the ball, dismissing Herbert Sutcliffe and Percy Holmes cheaply, but India could not match England’s depth and discipline. The loss by 158 runs did little to dampen the pride of a young cricketing nation making its Test debut.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi – 1962 vs West Indies, Barbados Result: Lost by an innings and 30 runs One of India’s youngest captains, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was thrust into leadership at just 21 years old after Nari Contractor suffered a life-threatening injury from a bouncer by Charlie Griffith. In his first match as captain, Pataudi faced a formidable West Indies lineup in Barbados. India were thoroughly outplayed, with the hosts showcasing their pace prowess. India’s batting faltered in both innings, and the team succumbed to an innings defeat. Despite the rocky start, Pataudi would go on to become one of India’s most respected and visionary captains.

Dilip Vengsarkar – 1987 vs West Indies, Delhi Result: Lost by 5 wickets Dilip Vengsarkar’s captaincy debut came during the West Indies' tour of India in 1987. Taking charge in Delhi, Vengsarkar led from the front with a sublime century (102) in the second innings. However, the visitors had the upper hand throughout, powered by their renowned fast-bowling attack and resilient batting. India’s bowlers couldn’t defend the target, and the West Indies clinched the match by five wickets. Vengsarkar’s valiant effort with the bat went in vain, but it marked a commendable start to his brief stint as captain.

Virat Kohli – 2014 vs Australia, Adelaide Result: Lost by 48 runs In one of the most dramatic leadership debuts, Virat Kohli captained India for the first time in a Test match at Adelaide in 2014, with regular skipper M.S. Dhoni sidelined due to injury. Kohli’s performance was nothing short of sensational—he scored centuries in both innings (115 and 141), demonstrating his hunger and leadership potential. Chasing 364 on the final day, India pushed aggressively for a win rather than settling for a draw. However, a middle-order collapse handed Australia a 48-run win. Despite the defeat, Kohli's bold approach set the tone for his future as a fearless and dominant captain.