India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Live action begins at 5 AM IST today

After an action-packed day 1 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the Rohit Sharma-led team India and the Pat Cummins-led team Australia will return for day 2 action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 27, to take the upper hand in the all-important fourth Test match of the series. The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 action will begin at 5 AM IST today. On Day 2 of the Melbourne Test, India would aim to take take the four wickets as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the hosts would aim to post a score in excess of 450 to stamp their authority in the Test match. With Pat Cummins and Steve Smith at the crease, the Aussies would be hoping to get away with the first hour of play on Day 2 and then pile more misery on Rohit's men. Meanwhile, India would take inspiration from their pace lynchin Jasprit Bumrah who helped India claim three wickets for just 9 runs when the Kangaroos innings were going good in the post-lunch session of Day 1. India took the new ball with just 30 minutes of play remaining on Thursday and it would be just 6 overs old on Day 2 Morning. The context of MCG Test

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Kohli penalised after on-field altercation with Sam Konstas Both teams desperately need to win this game, as a win in Melbourne will mean the winner will not lose the series, regardless of the result of the last Test in Sydney. However, it holds more significance than that. A loss at Melbourne for India will almost end their quest for a third straight World Test Championship, while a loss for Australia will mean India will fly back with the trophy even if the home team wins the last Test and draws the series 2-2, as India were the winners of the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy and, in case of a draw, the trophy stays with the winners of the last series.

What happened on Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test On day one of the Test, Australia's top order fired on all cylinders as their top four batters ended up scoring a half-century each. Despite the scorecard showing Australia at 311 for 6, India will come out as the more confident side as they took four wickets in the final session of the day, and they will have a new ball with them on a rested wicket. The visitors will hope to get the last four Aussie wickets in the first hour of the game itself on Friday, but the hosts will hope that Steven Smith (68 not out) bats a little longer with the tailenders on day two and takes their score past 400 in the first innings.

Australia scorecard after day 1:

Australia 1st Inning 311-6 (86 ov) CRR:3.62 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Sam Konstas lbw b R Jadeja 60 65 6 2 92.31 Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 57 121 6 0 47.11 Marnus Labuschagne c V Kohli b W Sundar 72 145 7 0 49.66 Steven Smith Not out 68 111 5 1 61.26 Travis Head b J Bumrah 0 7 0 0 0 Mitchell Marsh c R Pant b J Bumrah 4 13 1 0 30.77 Alex Carey (WK) c R Pant b A Deep 31 41 0 1 75.61 Pat Cummins (C) Not out 8 17 1 0 47.06 Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 7, w 0, nb 4, p 0) Total 311 (6 wkts, 86 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 21 7 75 3 3 3.57 Mohammed Siraj 15 2 69 0 0 4.6 Akash Deep 19 5 59 1 0 3.11 Ravindra Jadeja 14 2 54 1 0 3.86 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 0 10 0 0 2 Washington Sundar 12 2 37 1 1 3.08

Australia vs India 4th Test day 2 live telecast details:

Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 4th Test day 2 live streaming details:

Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

