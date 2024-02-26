Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: India 152 runs away from win

4th Test, Day 4, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback, given the Ranchi wicket is staying low.

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Live score India vs England 4th Test Day 4 cricket updates IND vs ENG full scorecard

On Day 4 of the India vs England 4th Test, India will be looking to seal the five-match series with just 152 more runs to win at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. India were 40-0 at stumps on Day 3 and would start today at advantageous position. However, England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback given the Ranchi wicket is staying low. If English spinners bowl a good line and take few early wickets, the match could turn on its head.

India vs England 4th Test scorecards

England first inning

England 1st Inning
353-10 (104.5 ov) CRR:3.37
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38
Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0
Joe Root Not out 122 274 10 0 44.53
Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57
Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50
Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3
Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50
Ollie Robinson c D Jurel b R Jadeja 58 96 9 1 60.42
Shoaib Bashir c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 0 2 0 0 0
James Anderson lbw b R Jadeja 0 4 0 0 0
Extras 19 (b 5, Ib 9, w 0, nb 5, p 0)
Total 353 (10 wkts, 104.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 18 3 78 2 0 4.33
Akash Deep 19 0 83 3 4 4.37
Ravindra Jadeja 32.5 7 67 4 1 2.04
Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77
Kuldeep Yadav 12 4 22 0 0 1.83
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6

India 1st inning

India 1st Inning
307-10 (103.2 ov) CRR:2.97
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal b S Bashir 73 117 8 1 62.39
Rohit Sharma (C) c BT Foakes b J Anderson 2 9 0 0 22.22
Shubman Gill lbw b S Bashir 38 65 6 0 58.46
Rajat Patidar lbw b S Bashir 17 42 4 0 40.48
Ravindra Jadeja c OJD Pope b S Bashir 12 12 0 2 100
Sarfaraz Khan c J Root b T Hartley 14 53 1 0 26.42
Dhruv Jurel (WK) b T Hartley 90 149 6 4 60.4
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Hartley 1 13 0 0 7.69
Kuldeep Yadav b J Anderson 28 131 2 0 21.37
Akash Deep lbw b S Bashir 9 29 0 1 31.03
Mohammed Siraj Not out 0 6 0 0 0
Extras 23 (b 12, Ib 5, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
Total 307 (10 wkts, 103.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 18 4 48 2 0 2.67
Ollie Robinson 13 0 54 0 6 4.15
Shoaib Bashir 44 8 119 5 0 2.7
Tom Hartley 27.2 6 68 3 0 2.49
Joe Root 1 0 1 0 0 1

England 2nd innings

England 2nd Inning
145-10 (53.5 ov) CRR:2.69
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b K Yadav 60 91 7 0 65.93
Ben Duckett c S Khan b R Ashwin 15 15 2 0 100
Ollie Pope lbw b R Ashwin 0 1 0 0 0
Joe Root lbw b R Ashwin 11 34 0 0 32.35
Jonny Bairstow c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 30 42 3 0 71.43
Ben Stokes (C) b K Yadav 4 13 0 0 30.77
Ben Foakes (WK) c & b R Ashwin 17 76 0 0 22.37
Tom Hartley c S Khan b K Yadav 7 25 0 1 28
Ollie Robinson lbw b K Yadav 0 3 0 0 0
Shoaib Bashir Not out 1 20 0 0 5
James Anderson c D Jurel b R Ashwin 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 145 (10 wkts, 53.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Ravichandran Ashwin 15.5 0 51 5 0 3.22
Ravindra Jadeja 20 5 56 1 0 2.8
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 16 0 0 5.33
Kuldeep Yadav 15 2 22 4 0 1.47


India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Stay tuned India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates here

9:02 AM

Jurel’s salute to celebrate his half-century

 
Dhruv Jurel, who saluted to celebrate his maiden Test fifty on the morning of Day 3, was giving tribute to the sacrifices made by his father to make sure he plays cricket. Jurel’s father is a Kargil war veteran of the Indian Army. 
 
 
8:45 AM

Who will England be counting on?

 
For starters, they would have to count on the pitch to try and help them take the 10 wickets. Next in line will be their spinners, who were not able to get hold of the new ball yesterday. 
 
They made a mistake by not being able to play out the entire day yesterday and having the option of taking the heavy roller. That would have opened the cracks in the wicket a bit more and would have helped their inexperienced but talented spin bowling options. 
 
Not fretting on what they lost and focussing on what they have, Stokes should utilise Anderson and Robinson well. 
 
8:35 AM

What will India be looking to do?

 
For India, the mantra is clear. All they need to do is be at the crease for a longer period and not let the English bowlers get on to them easily. Rohit Sharma has played enough cricket to adapt to the situation and reach a tricky target as soon as possible. 
 
8:28 AM

Need of the hour for England

 
The need of the hour for England to remain alive in this series would be to get wickets as quickly as possible and utilise their resources. If they have gone in with two pacers, those two pacers must bowl with the new ball. They made the mistake yesterday, however, today morning, they should start with Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson to try and force early breakthroughs. 
 
8:21 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters during India vs England series

Top 10 highest run-getters during India vs England series
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 6 545 109 81.1 50 22
2 Ben Duckett 3 6 288 48 95.68 47 2
3 Ollie Pope 3 6 285 47.5 65.67 33 1
4 Shubman Gill 3 6 252 42 59.86 27 4
5 Rohit Sharma 3 6 240 40 64.69 30 3
6 Zak Crawley 3 6 226 37.67 67.06 30 4
7 Ravindra Jadeja 2 3 201 67 47.29 16 4
8 Ben Stokes 3 6 190 31.67 57.23 19 4
9 Tom Hartley 3 6 139 23.17 69.5 17 4
10 Axar Patel 2 4 133 33.25 48.01 20 1

8:18 AM

Shoaib Bashir dedicates maiden fifer to his late grandfathers

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who became the second youngest England bowler to grab a Test five-for, dedicated his feat to his late grandfathers who were avid fans of the red-ball cricket.
 
At 20 years and 135 days, Bashir grabbed his maiden five-for -- 5/119 -- during India's first innings on the third day of the fourth Test here. He was playing in just his second Test.
 
"It was a very special moment on my journey. Two years ago, I wouldn't have thought anything like this (would happen) but that was really special," Bashir told reporters after day's play.
 
"It was quite emotional as well, actually -- I lost my two grand dads about a year and a half ago and they used to just sit and watch Test cricket all the time. Their wish was to see me out on the TV, I know they're supporting me from up above."
 
Bashir bowled across three sessions and had 32 overs under his belt, including 31 overs on the trot from the dressing room end.
 
The youngster said the Ben Stokes-led side supported him well.
 
"Stokesy and the boys are incredible. They give you so much confidence in anything you do. If that's me going out to bowl or bat, they're so good confidence-wise.

8:11 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Ranchi Test. India is just 152 runs away from sealing the series. Ranchi wicket could offer support to English spinner, but it remains to be seen whether Bashir and Hartley will be able to use that or not.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

