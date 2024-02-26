LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: India 152 runs away from win
4th Test, Day 4, India vs England Live cricket score updates: England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback, given the Ranchi wicket is staying low.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
On Day 4 of the India vs England 4th Test, India will be looking to seal the five-match series with just 152 more runs to win at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. India were 40-0 at stumps on Day 3 and would start today at advantageous position. However, England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback given the Ranchi wicket is staying low. If English spinners bowl a good line and take few early wickets, the match could turn on its head.
India vs England 4th Test scorecards
England first inning
|England 1st Inning
|353-10 (104.5 ov) CRR:3.37
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b A Deep
|42
|42
|6
|1
|100
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|11
|21
|1
|0
|52.38
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b A Deep
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|Not out
|122
|274
|10
|0
|44.53
|Jonny Bairstow
|lbw b R Ashwin
|38
|35
|4
|1
|108.57
|Ben Stokes (C)
|lbw b R Jadeja
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c R Jadeja b M Siraj
|47
|126
|4
|1
|37.3
|Tom Hartley
|b M Siraj
|13
|26
|1
|1
|50
|Ollie Robinson
|c D Jurel b R Jadeja
|58
|96
|9
|1
|60.42
|Shoaib Bashir
|c RM Patidar b R Jadeja
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|James Anderson
|lbw b R Jadeja
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|19 (b 5, Ib 9, w 0, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|353 (10 wkts, 104.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|18
|3
|78
|2
|0
|4.33
|Akash Deep
|19
|0
|83
|3
|4
|4.37
|Ravindra Jadeja
|32.5
|7
|67
|4
|1
|2.04
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|22
|1
|83
|1
|0
|3.77
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1.83
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
India 1st inning
|India 1st Inning
|307-10 (103.2 ov) CRR:2.97
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b S Bashir
|73
|117
|8
|1
|62.39
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|Shubman Gill
|lbw b S Bashir
|38
|65
|6
|0
|58.46
|Rajat Patidar
|lbw b S Bashir
|17
|42
|4
|0
|40.48
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c OJD Pope b S Bashir
|12
|12
|0
|2
|100
|Sarfaraz Khan
|c J Root b T Hartley
|14
|53
|1
|0
|26.42
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|b T Hartley
|90
|149
|6
|4
|60.4
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|lbw b T Hartley
|1
|13
|0
|0
|7.69
|Kuldeep Yadav
|b J Anderson
|28
|131
|2
|0
|21.37
|Akash Deep
|lbw b S Bashir
|9
|29
|0
|1
|31.03
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|23 (b 12, Ib 5, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|307 (10 wkts, 103.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|18
|4
|48
|2
|0
|2.67
|Ollie Robinson
|13
|0
|54
|0
|6
|4.15
|Shoaib Bashir
|44
|8
|119
|5
|0
|2.7
|Tom Hartley
|27.2
|6
|68
|3
|0
|2.49
|Joe Root
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
England 2nd innings
|England 2nd Inning
|145-10 (53.5 ov) CRR:2.69
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b K Yadav
|60
|91
|7
|0
|65.93
|Ben Duckett
|c S Khan b R Ashwin
|15
|15
|2
|0
|100
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b R Ashwin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|lbw b R Ashwin
|11
|34
|0
|0
|32.35
|Jonny Bairstow
|c RM Patidar b R Jadeja
|30
|42
|3
|0
|71.43
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b K Yadav
|4
|13
|0
|0
|30.77
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c & b R Ashwin
|17
|76
|0
|0
|22.37
|Tom Hartley
|c S Khan b K Yadav
|7
|25
|0
|1
|28
|Ollie Robinson
|lbw b K Yadav
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shoaib Bashir
|Not out
|1
|20
|0
|0
|5
|James Anderson
|c D Jurel b R Ashwin
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|145 (10 wkts, 53.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|15.5
|0
|51
|5
|0
|3.22
|Ravindra Jadeja
|20
|5
|56
|1
|0
|2.8
|Mohammed Siraj
|3
|0
|16
|0
|0
|5.33
|Kuldeep Yadav
|15
|2
|22
|4
|0
|1.47
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 4 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
9:02 AM
Jurel’s salute to celebrate his half-century
Dhruv Jurel, who saluted to celebrate his maiden Test fifty on the morning of Day 3, was giving tribute to the sacrifices made by his father to make sure he plays cricket. Jurel’s father is a Kargil war veteran of the Indian Army.
8:45 AM
Who will England be counting on?
For starters, they would have to count on the pitch to try and help them take the 10 wickets. Next in line will be their spinners, who were not able to get hold of the new ball yesterday.
They made a mistake by not being able to play out the entire day yesterday and having the option of taking the heavy roller. That would have opened the cracks in the wicket a bit more and would have helped their inexperienced but talented spin bowling options.
Not fretting on what they lost and focussing on what they have, Stokes should utilise Anderson and Robinson well.
8:35 AM
What will India be looking to do?
For India, the mantra is clear. All they need to do is be at the crease for a longer period and not let the English bowlers get on to them easily. Rohit Sharma has played enough cricket to adapt to the situation and reach a tricky target as soon as possible.
8:28 AM
Need of the hour for England
The need of the hour for England to remain alive in this series would be to get wickets as quickly as possible and utilise their resources. If they have gone in with two pacers, those two pacers must bowl with the new ball. They made the mistake yesterday, however, today morning, they should start with Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson to try and force early breakthroughs.
8:21 AM
Top 10 highest run-getters during India vs England series
|Top 10 highest run-getters during India vs England series
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|6
|545
|109
|81.1
|50
|22
|2
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|288
|48
|95.68
|47
|2
|3
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|285
|47.5
|65.67
|33
|1
|4
|Shubman Gill
|3
|6
|252
|42
|59.86
|27
|4
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|6
|240
|40
|64.69
|30
|3
|6
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|226
|37.67
|67.06
|30
|4
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|3
|201
|67
|47.29
|16
|4
|8
|Ben Stokes
|3
|6
|190
|31.67
|57.23
|19
|4
|9
|Tom Hartley
|3
|6
|139
|23.17
|69.5
|17
|4
|10
|Axar Patel
|2
|4
|133
|33.25
|48.01
|20
|1
8:18 AM
Shoaib Bashir dedicates maiden fifer to his late grandfathers
Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who became the second youngest England bowler to grab a Test five-for, dedicated his feat to his late grandfathers who were avid fans of the red-ball cricket.
At 20 years and 135 days, Bashir grabbed his maiden five-for -- 5/119 -- during India's first innings on the third day of the fourth Test here. He was playing in just his second Test.
"It was a very special moment on my journey. Two years ago, I wouldn't have thought anything like this (would happen) but that was really special," Bashir told reporters after day's play.
"It was quite emotional as well, actually -- I lost my two grand dads about a year and a half ago and they used to just sit and watch Test cricket all the time. Their wish was to see me out on the TV, I know they're supporting me from up above."
Bashir bowled across three sessions and had 32 overs under his belt, including 31 overs on the trot from the dressing room end.
The youngster said the Ben Stokes-led side supported him well.
"Stokesy and the boys are incredible. They give you so much confidence in anything you do. If that's me going out to bowl or bat, they're so good confidence-wise.
8:11 AM
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Ranchi Test. India is just 152 runs away from sealing the series. Ranchi wicket could offer support to English spinner, but it remains to be seen whether Bashir and Hartley will be able to use that or not.
