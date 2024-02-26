LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: India 152 runs away from win

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who became the second youngest England bowler to grab a Test five-for, dedicated his feat to his late grandfathers who were avid fans of the red-ball cricket.

At 20 years and 135 days, Bashir grabbed his maiden five-for -- 5/119 -- during India's first innings on the third day of the fourth Test here. He was playing in just his second Test.

"It was a very special moment on my journey. Two years ago, I wouldn't have thought anything like this (would happen) but that was really special," Bashir told reporters after day's play.

"It was quite emotional as well, actually -- I lost my two grand dads about a year and a half ago and they used to just sit and watch Test cricket all the time. Their wish was to see me out on the TV, I know they're supporting me from up above."

Bashir bowled across three sessions and had 32 overs under his belt, including 31 overs on the trot from the dressing room end.

The youngster said the Ben Stokes-led side supported him well.