LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay gone, Gujarat Titans score 40/1

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates: The two entrants from last year, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans would be up against each other for the first time this season

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
4:06 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Gujarat trying to get back

3:50 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant beginning for Lucknow

3:49 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal removed Shubman Gill

3:48 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The playing 11 of both the teams

4:06 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Gujarat trying to get back

 
The wicketc is slow and Gujrat Titans seem to have understood this and are scoring slowly but steadily. Even a total of 150 could be very competitive here. They have scored 40/1 in the first six overs and Wriddhiman Shaha and skipper Hardik Pandya are at the crease. 
 

3:50 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant beginning for Lucknow

 
The Lucknow Super Giants have started well in the powerplay as they got rid of Shubman Gill and also kep the Titans quiet at 20/1 in the first four overs. Naveen-Ul-Haq and Krunal Pandya have bowled well in tandem. 
 

3:49 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal removed Shubman Gill

3:48 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The playing 11 of both the teams

3:47 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This is what happened at the toss

3:43 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. 
 

3:43 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Playing 11

 
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
 
Impact Substitute Options
 
Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat
 

3:42 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

 
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Impact Substitute Options
 
Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Karan Sharma
 

3:41 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather

 
The weather at Lucknow will be amazing for cricket as the sun would play hide and seek with clouds and the temperatures would hover between 36 Degrees Celsius and 27 Degrees Celsius. The humidity will be better even in such dry weather. 
 

3:41 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at Ekana has always been spin friendly and especially in a day game it would help the bowlers who could turn it a bit. It is oblivious as to why someone with Rashid Khan in their team would look to field first after winning the toss. 
 

3:40 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat won the toss opt to bat

 
The toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya was won by the latter who decided to bowl first, going with the trend of the Indian Premier League. 
 

3:40 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat look to get into top three

 
Gujarat have won three and lost two and both those losses have been a close affair. With a win tonight they would look to get into the top four and dislodge Lucknow from the second position in the points table. 
 

3:39 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow have done well so far

 
The Lucknow side have done well this season, winning four out of the six games that they have played. They have also been able to find a different hero in every game, something which had been the Titans’ mojo in the last season. 
 

3:36 PM Apr 23

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow welcome Gujarat

 
Lucknow will get ready to welcome the defending champions Gujarat Titans as they come visiting for the first time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. 
 

3:34 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.

Topics :KL RahulRohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansPunjab KingsShikhar DhawanSam Curran

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 3:34 PM IST



