LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay gone, Gujarat Titans score 40/1

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. , Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, The weather at Lucknow will be amazing for cricket as the sun would play hide and seek with clouds and the temperatures would hover between 36 Degrees Celcius and 27 Degrees Celcius. The humidity will be better even in such dry weather. , The pitch at Ekana has always been spin friendly and especially in a day game it would help the bowlers who could turn it a bit. It is obvious as to why someone with Rashid Khan in their team would look to bat first after winning the toss. , The toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya was won by the latter who decided to bat first, going against the trend of the Indian Premier League. , The Lucknow side have done well this season, winning four out of the six games that they have played. They have also been able to find a different hero in every game, something which had been the Titans’ mojo in the last season. Gujarat have won three and lost two and both those losses have been a close affair. With a win tonight they would look to get into the top four and dislodge Lucknow from the second position in the points table. , Lucknow will get ready to welcome the defending champions Gujarat Titans as they come visiting for the first time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. , Read More