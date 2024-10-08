Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is ahead of IND Vs BAN in Delhi

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game ahead of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the press conference, Mahmudullah said he had a chat with his family and the Bangladesh board regarding his decision.

"Before coming to India, I informed the board about my decision. The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 in Hyderabad will be my last international game in the shortest format," Mahmudullah said.

The all-rounder, who made his T20 International debut against Kenya in 2007, represented Bangladesh in 139 T20 Internationals, amassing 2,394 runs and taking 40 wickets.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh who are 0-1 down in the three match series after losing the first T20 International in Gwalior will face India in second T20 International on Wednesday, October 9, before travelling to Hyderabad for the third and finsl T20 International.