IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council revealed the player retention rules for the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is likely to be scheduled for the third or fourth week of November. The council has introduced significant changes to the retention rules for the upcoming mega auction, allowing all 10 franchises to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads. Additionally, the auction purse for each IPL team has been increased to Rs 120 crore.

Teams can retain up to 6 players (via retention or Right to Match (RTM) card).

A maximum of 5 capped players (Indian or overseas) can be retained.

A maximum of 2 uncapped players can be retained.

Indian players who have not played international cricket or held a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract in the last five years will be considered uncapped.

The auction purse has been increased to Rs 120 crore per team.

Salary slab for retained players for IPL 2025 auction.

One of the major changes in the retention rules is that teams can now retain five capped overseas or Indian players, along with one uncapped player. Thus, each team can retain a total of six players before the auction.



However, teams can retain only two uncapped players, and the total number of retained players cannot exceed six. The salary slab for an uncapped retained player is Rs 4 crore. The salaries of retained players will be deducted from the total purse of Rs 120 crore. Therefore, if a franchise retains more players, its auction purse will be reduced accordingly.

Salary slab for retained players (capped)

Salary slab of retained players Direct Retention Player Value Retained Player 1 INR 18 crore Retained Player 2 INR 14 crore Retained Player 3 INR 11 crore Retained Player 4 INR 18 crore Retained Player 5 INR 14 crore

Will a team be able to use the Right to Match card at the IPL 2025 auction, if it retain total of 6 players?

No. If a team retains a total of six players, the franchise will not be allowed to use the Right to Match card during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Let's look at some likely scenarios to understand the IPL retention rules:

Scenario 1: If a team retains 6 players (5 capped and 1 uncapped)

Suppose Mumbai Indians retain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and three other players, including one uncapped player. In this case, the franchise will have exhausted Rs 79 crore before the auction begins, leaving Mumbai Indians with only Rs 41 crore for the auction, with no Right to Match card available.

Scenario 2: If a team retains 5 players (4 capped and 1 uncapped)

Let's assume Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and one uncapped player. In this case, Delhi Capitals will have spent Rs 65 crore before the auction. Here, the team has the option to use one Right to Match card to secure a player who represented the team in IPL 2024.

What is the Right to Match (RTM) card in the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The Right to Match card allows a franchise to retain a player during the auction by matching the highest bid. For example, if Australia's hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk receives a highest bid of Rs 15 crore and no other team bids for him, Delhi Capitals can use the RTM card to acquire the player at Rs 15 crore.

What is the change in the rule for IPL's Right to Match card at the auction?

However, the BCCI and IPL governing council have introduced a new clause. If a team uses the RTM card, it now has the option to further raise the bid and must pay that amount if it wishes to retain the player.