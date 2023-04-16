MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, debut for Arjun

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl



MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai here The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports., Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, The Knight Riders can replace Lockie Ferguson as he has not been able to deliver the way the Knight Riders wanted him to. Tim Southee can replace him in the playing 11. Suyash Sharma would be used impact substitute as always alongside Venkatesh Iyer. , Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh,, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, The Mumbai team would not look to alter the playing 11 that won them their first game of the season. However, they would hope that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would come back in form. If fit, Jofra Archer would make it into the playing 11 in place of Riley Meredith. Jason Behrendorff could be impact substituted with Dewald Brevis and vice versa, depending on whether the Mumbai side bats first or bowls. , The humidity will be around 42 per cent, which is lower than expected in Mumbai and the temperature will be in the low 30s. This is the best that the city can provide under the current climate. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first and put on a big total to defend in the second innings. , The pitch at the Wankhede has been notorious for producing close encounters in the day games. It offers some turn and bounce to the spinners and the pacers some early swing. The batters, however, can trust the bounce and go for on the rise shots. , Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Time: 03:30 PM IST, Date: Thursday, April 16, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match Number- 22, The Mumbai Indians, who have only one game out of the first four that they have played, would be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won two out of four at the Wankhede Stadium. This also marks the debut of Arjun Tendulkar in the Indian Premier League. He hit a century early this year in First Class and is one of the upcoming pacers. Plus he is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who is the mentor of the Mumbai side. People have been waiting for Arjun's debut.