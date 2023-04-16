Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, debut for Arjun

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, debut for Arjun

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, MI vs KKR: Catch all the updates from the first match of the evening where the Mumbai Indians take on the Kolkata Knight Riders

BS Web Team New Delhi
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, debut for Arjun

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl
3:59 PM Apr 23

3:59 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Substitute options

3:58 PM Apr 23

3:58 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR predicted playing 11

3:58 PM Apr 23

3:58 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

3:57 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Substitute options

3:59 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Substitute options

 
Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Jason Roy, Litton Das
 

3:58 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR predicted playing 11

 
Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
 

3:58 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

 
The Knight Riders can replace Lockie Ferguson as he has not been able to deliver the way the Knight Riders wanted him to. Tim Southee can replace him in the playing 11. Suyash Sharma would be used as an impact substitute as always alongside Venkatesh Iyer. 
 

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Substitute options

 
Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh,
 

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: MI predicted playing 11

 
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla
 

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians playing combination

 
The Mumbai team would not look to alter the playing 11 that won them their first game of the season. However, they would hope that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would come back in form. If fit, Jofra Archer would make it into the playing 11 in place of Riley Meredith. Jason Behrendorff could be impact substituted with Dewald Brevis and vice versa, depending on whether the Mumbai side bats first or bowls. 
 

3:56 PM Apr 23

3:56 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast

 
The humidity will be around 42 per cent, which is lower than expected in Mumbai and the temperature will be in the low 30s. This is the best that the city can provide under the current climate. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first and put on a big total to defend in the second innings. 
 

3:56 PM Apr 23

3:56 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at the Wankhede has been notorious for producing close encounters in the day games. It offers some turn and bounce to the spinners and the pacers some early swing. The batters, however, can trust the bounce and go for on the rise shots. 
 

3:55 PM Apr 23

3:55 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 22
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2023
Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 

3:55 PM Apr 23

3:55 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Debut for Arjun Tendulkar

 
This also marks the debut of Arjun Tendulkar in the Indian Premier League. He hit a century early this year in First Class and is one of the upcoming pacers. Plus he is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who is the mentor of the Mumbai side. People have been waiting for Arjun’s debut. 
 

3:50 PM Apr 23

3:50 PM Apr 23

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl

 
The Mumbai Indians, who have only one game out of the first four that they have played, would be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won two out of four at the Wankhede Stadium. 
 

3:45 PM Apr 23

3:45 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard's coverage of MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

