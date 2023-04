MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl

The Mumbai Indians, who have only one game out of the first four that they have played, would be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won two out of four at the Wankhede Stadium. This also marks the debut of Arjun Tendulkar in the Indian Premier League. He hit a century early this year in First Class and is one of the upcoming pacers. Plus he is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who is the mentor of the Mumbai side. People have been waiting for Arjun’s debut.

