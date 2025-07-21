Mohd Siraj reveals mindset in Lord's thriller: 'I won't get out here'

Mohammed Siraj has been a vital part of the Indian cricket team, always giving his 100% for the side day in and day out, no matter the result. The pacer has not only been valuable with his lethal deliveries but has also served as a morale-booster for the entire team whenever the atmosphere called for lifting spirits.

He was one of the last batters remaining on the final day at Lord's against England, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, whose heroics had taken the match to the final session and the final wicket. However, Siraj was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner, after middling the ball, it bounced back onto the stumps, handing England a narrow 22-run win. ALSO READ: Siraj confirms Bumrah's inclusion in India's XI for Manchester Test Whether it's his aggression on the pitch while attacking batters from different nations, or his emotional involvement in the game, Siraj's commitment has consistently stood out. His sentimental side was on display when he stepped up to contribute with the bat.He was one of the last batters remaining on the final day at Lord's against England, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, whose heroics had taken the match to the final session and the final wicket. However, Siraj was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner, after middling the ball, it bounced back onto the stumps, handing England a narrow 22-run win.

Reacting to the dismissal, Siraj said: "I was thinking that I wouldn't get out on the final day, but even after middling the ball, I eventually lost my wicket, which was very heartbreaking to experience given that the match depended on that wicket and how close the result was to tipping in either side's favour." he said. "I'm an emotional person and it took time to move on from the dismissal. However, then I though to my self that the series is not over and we still can come back from the tie which is giving me a boost for the future." he further added. Siraj on workload management