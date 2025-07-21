Siraj confirms Bumrah's inclusion in India's XI for Manchester Test

Bumrah has featured in two of the three Tests so far, at Leeds and Lord's but sat out the Birmingham match, which India won convincingly by 336 runs to level the series at that point.

Injury-hit Team India prepare for Manchester Test Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sidelined for the series due to a knee injury, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test after injuring his bowling hand. Akash Deep is also dealing with a groin strain, and Rishabh Pant is carrying a finger injury on his left hand. To strengthen the squad, India has called up uncapped Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj, who has now joined the team in Manchester. India squad for fourth Test vs England: Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (vice-capt & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj With his return, both of India's most seasoned pacers in the squad in the name of Bumrah and Siraj, will be available for selection for Wednesday's fourth Test. However, Akash Deep's availability remains uncertain, and with Reddy ruled out due to injury , India will be forced to make at least one change to the playing XI from the previous Test.

Mohammed Siraj has put to rest a major concern for India ahead of the fourth Test against England by confirming that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the match at Old Trafford. Bumrah's inclusion is a significant boost for India's hopes as they trail 2-1 in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, with several players still battling injury concerns.