Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor

Lamichhane is one of the most famous Nepal cricketers having played in leagues all around the world. He was arrested in the same case in January 2023 and released on bail

Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal cricketer. Photo: X handle of Sandeep Lamichhane
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Sandeep Lamichhane, the former captain of the Nepal cricket team, was convicted of raping a minor girl by the Kathmandu District Court on Friday, December 29.

Lamichhane, who represented the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for a long time was the only Nepal cricketer to play in all big leagues including the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, the Pakistan Super League, and the Hundred in England, was arrested in January this year.
 

What was the case?

A 17-year-old girl alleged Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. The then 22-year-old leg spinner was released from jail back then.

However, a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal passed the order on Friday following the conclusion of the final hearings that started on Sunday, as per a Kathmandu Post report. The jail term has been reserved by the court and will be conveyed to the Nepal cricketer during the next hearing of the case.
 
How did Lamichhane get bail?

In January, it was the Patan High Court that had ordered the release of Lamichhane in response to the review petition filed by him. A joint bench of judges Dhruva Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dahal had ordered the cricketer’s release on a bail bond of Rs 2 million with conditions.

It was the Kathmandu District Court that had earlier sent Lamichhane to Sundhara-based central jail on November 4, 2022. It was then that Lamichhane moved to the high court and got bail.

When was Sandeep Lamichhane arrested?

The case dates back to September 6 when a minor girl filed a case against the cricketer at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Gaushala. Responding to it, the cricketer was arrested by Nepal Police a month later on October 6 at the Tribhuvan International Airport. The delay was caused by Lamichhane’s presence out of the country as he was representing Trinidad & Tobago in the Caribbean Premier League.

Lamichhane's bank account and property were frozen after the FIR was registered against him as the Attorney at the Kathmandu District Court sought compensation for the minor girl.

What has Sandep Lamichhane achieved in cricket so far?

Lamichhane, regarded as one of the prodigies of the game, is the second fastest to take 50 ODI wickets and third fastest to take 50 T20I wickets. He has so far appeared in 144 T20s, taking 206 wickets at an astonishing average of 17.44. His last international appearance in a major tournament came in the Asia Cup against India in Palekkele.

Topics :NepalCricketsportsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

