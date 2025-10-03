New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Australia batting first; 18-over per side match

In the 2nd T20 of three-match series, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia after the coin flip was delayed due to rain at Mount Maunganui on Friday. The contest, reduced to 18 overs per side, is scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm local time (12:45 pm IST).

Pitch and playing conditions

The game will be played on the same surface that hosted Wednesday’s clash. Frances Mackay, on pitch duty, noted that the track looked like a belter with a touch of tackiness and a green tinge that could aid fast bowlers early. However, she added that if wickets do not fall upfront, it could again become a batters’ contest given the short format and big boundaries.

The revised playing conditions mean each side will have 18 overs, with a powerplay of 5.2 overs.

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.