New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Australia batting first; 18-over per side match

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The revised playing conditions after rain delay is each side will have 18 overs, with a powerplay of 5.2 overs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
In the 2nd T20 of three-match series, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia after the coin flip was delayed due to rain at Mount Maunganui on Friday. The contest, reduced to 18 overs per side, is scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm local time (12:45 pm IST).
 
Pitch and playing conditions
 
The game will be played on the same surface that hosted Wednesday’s clash. Frances Mackay, on pitch duty, noted that the track looked like a belter with a touch of tackiness and a green tinge that could aid fast bowlers early. However, she added that if wickets do not fall upfront, it could again become a batters’ contest given the short format and big boundaries.
 
The revised playing conditions mean each side will have 18 overs, with a powerplay of 5.2 overs. 
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing 11
 
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
 
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
 
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live telecast: The live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
 
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live streaming: The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

12:41 PM

New Zealand vs Australia Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Rain comes back!

The rain returns to the ground as the square has been covered yet again by the ground staff.

12:26 PM

New Zealand vs Australia Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 2nd T20: What the captains say

Mitch Marsh, Australia captain: Looks a really nice wicket, has been under covers for pretty much the whole day, so there will be a bit in it for the bowlers early on. More of the same from our boys with bat and ball and hopefully we can win the series tonight. Sean Abott comes in for Ben Dwarshuis.

Michael Bracewell, New Zealand captain: We are having a bowl today. Whenever there is a little bit of rain it is better to chase and following that formula tonight. We got 3 changes. Sears, Neesham and Sodhi are coming in.

12:26 PM

New Zealand vs Australia Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 2nd T20:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
 
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

12:17 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Australia batting first

New Zealand captain Bracewell wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

12:13 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Revised playing conditions

  • 18-over match
  • Match to start at 12:45 PM IST.

12:01 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Toss to take place at 12:15 PM IST

The rain has stopped and we have a time for the toss - 12:15 PM IST.

11:54 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Mitchell optimistic for a start soon!

Daryll Mitchell: Not ideal at the moment (the weather), but we always know the sun can pop out here and we are out there with a pretty quick drying outfield, probably a few coffees to keep ourselves entertained and then hopefully it is go time soon. Everyone is different (during the rain breaks), usually the bowlers are playing some sort of silly games in the change room, and the batters are probably more chilled waiting for what is to come

11:49 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Still drizzling!

It is still drizzling at the ground but the conditions have brightened a bit. The earliest time for the game to be called off is 2 PM IST (9:30 PM local time)

11:41 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Delayed start at Bay Oval!

With the toss yet to take place, the start of the 2nd T20I will be a delayed one as we still have time to see whether the overs will be reduced on the night or not.

11:32 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Rain delays toss

The toss has been delayed in Mount Maunganui. And the forecast for the next hour shows the weather is not likely to improve anytime soon.

11:28 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Still raining!

It is still raining at the Bay Oval as the game will likely be shortened today.

11:18 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain!

The toss has been eventually delayed due to rain in Mount Maunganui as the players wait in the dressing room for the rain to subside.

11:09 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Rain to play spoilsport!

Rain is currently playing spoilsport at Bay Oval, with the entire square covered as showers persist. The weather forecast doesn’t look too promising at the moment, but there’s still hope for a shortened match if conditions improve.

11:00 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Kiwis look to bounce back!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval today. With the Aussies leading the 3-match series 1-0, the Kiwis will be looking to bounce back at home and level the series. Action begins at 11:45 AM IST
First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

