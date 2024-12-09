Next 24 hours will decide my availability for 3rd Test, says Hazlewood

After dominating India with a huge 10-wicket win in the second Test of the ongoing 2025–26 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide and levelling the series 1-1, Australia are now looking forward to the third Test in Brisbane to secure a 2-1 lead in the series. However, they will have some serious questions regarding the team’s playing 11 for the Brisbane Test if their frontline fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, is declared fit, as he will then replace Scott Boland in the squad, who performed brilliantly in Adelaide. While Australia are still not certain about the availability of Hazlewood for the third Test, the pacer talked to the media on Monday and provided an update regarding his injury. He said, “I think it'll depend on how I pull up in the 24 hours.”

Recovery update and performance test

Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is recuperating from a side strain, bowled two full spells at the Adelaide Oval on Monday as part of his fitness assessment for the upcoming third Test against India.

The 33-year-old pacer, who was absent from the second Test, put himself through two sessions to simulate match conditions, mimicking the intensity of a full Test match. Hazlewood expressed that his recovery would depend on how his body responds in the following 24 hours after his intense session.

Hazlewood said the process of cooling down fully and then repeating the effort on the same day would provide an accurate gauge of his readiness. He added that while several factors were important, the ultimate test would be his body's response the following day, ensuring that he could go again if necessary.

Managing past injuries

Hazlewood, who has a history of side injuries, reassured that the latest issue was relatively minor compared to previous strains he has experienced. Reflecting on his past side problems, he revealed that if this had been the final Test of the season, he might have pushed through. However, given the circumstances, he was opting for caution to avoid further complications.

"The side strain isn’t as severe as previous ones, and I've passed all the fitness checks so far," Hazlewood shared, acknowledging that his side has been a recurring issue but assuring it was not as troublesome this time. "Had this been the last Test of the summer, I might have taken the risk to play, but with Scotty (Boland) available, it makes the decision a bit easier."

Hazlewood on Boland

If Hazlewood is cleared to play, Scott Boland is expected to make way for him in the playing 11. Hazlewood expressed confidence in Boland’s capabilities, highlighting his consistent performance every time he was called up for duty. (With PTI inputs)