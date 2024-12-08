Siraj on Head dismissal controversy: 'Celebration was not disrespectful'

Business Standard
India vs Australia 2nd Test: The Head vs Siraj controversy deepened when Head claimed Siraj's reaction included comments directed at him. Siraj refuted this assertion.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj addressed the controversy surrounding his fiery celebration after dismissing Australia’s Travis Head during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Siraj’s spirited reaction, which followed his crucial wicket of Head, sparked discussion, particularly after Head’s comments in the post-match press conference.    Check India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD DURING PINK BALL TEST HERE
 
In a candid interview, Siraj defended his actions. “I enjoyed bowling here. They were batting really well, and when they hit good balls for boundaries, you can’t help. Whatever you saw on TV, I didn’t say anything disrespectful. It was just part of my celebration,” he explained.  
 
 
The controversy deepened when Head claimed Siraj’s reaction included comments directed at him. Siraj refuted this assertion. “Whatever he said in the press conference wasn’t true. He never said ‘well bowled’. We respect each other, and cricket is a gentleman’s game. That didn’t feel right to me,” he clarified.  
 
Despite the tense exchange, Siraj maintained his focus on India’s ability to respond under pressure. “We know how to make a comeback. We are staying positive and trying our best to rise to the occasion,” he added, exuding the same resilience that marked his performance on the field. 
Head vs Siraj stats in Test cricket
Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg
2020 15 24 1 16 1 0 62.5 15
2023 53 58 1 33 7 1 91.4 53
2024 52 52 1 32 8 1 100 52
Total 120 134 3 81 16 2 89.6 40
    WATCH, HEAD vs SIRAJ: How the controversy panned out? 
    Here's what has happened between Head and Siraj on Day 2 of India vs Australia 2nd Test 
The dismissal that sparked controversy 

  • Travis Head’s heroics: The Australian batter scored a scintillating 140 off 141 balls, anchoring his team to a formidable 157-run first-innings lead.
  • The turning point: In the 82nd over, Siraj, who had earlier dropped Head on 76 and conceded a six to him, bowled the centurion with a low full toss. His reaction—an animated celebration instructing Head to walk back—ignited tensions.
  • Verbal volleys exchanged: Head, clearly displeased, responded with words of his own before leaving for the dressing room. The 50,000-strong Adelaide crowd booed Siraj, and the pacer was later seen discussing the reaction with the umpires.
  Head’s reaction: “Disappointed but it is what it is”
 
  • Speaking to Fox Cricket, Head expressed his displeasure. “I said ‘well bowled’, but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. I was slightly disappointed,” he said.
  • He added, “If they want to react like that, that’s how they want to represent themselves.”
  Sunil Gavaskar slams Siraj’s antics
 
  • The legendary Sunil Gavaskar called Siraj’s gesture “totally uncalled for,” stating, “The man got 140, not four or five. A send-off wasn’t necessary.”
  • Gavaskar suggested that applause, rather than aggression, could have won Siraj the admiration of the crowd. “Instead, he’s become the villain,” he remarked.
A heated battle intensifies
  While Head’s knock was the backbone of Australia’s 337-run total, the Australian pace attack capitalised on the momentum.
Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Pat Cummins ripped through India’s top order, leaving them at 128 for five at stumps, still trailing by 29 runs.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

