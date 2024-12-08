IND vs AUS: Rohit urges team to support Bumrah, defends Rana and Siraj

India’s winning run in Australia finally came to an end on Sunday, December 8, as Australia handed them another embarrassment in the form of a 10-wicket defeat in just seven sessions of gameplay at Adelaide in the second Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, levelling the series 1-1. India failed to replicate their performance in the first Test in Perth, where Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart the Aussie batting line-up despite India scoring a small total in the first innings to win the match. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, in the post-match press conference, said: “We cannot expect Bumrah to bowl from one end and get the team out of trouble every time. Other bowlers also need to step up and share the responsibilities with him.”

The Indian skipper also defended Harshit Rana after his not-so-perfect outing on the second test while also giving his take on the ongoing Siraj vs Head controversy.

Rohit Sharma: Bumrah needs support from teammates

Indian captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah, despite his vital role, cannot take on the responsibility of dismissing the opposition single-handedly. Reflecting on India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test, where Bumrah’s four-wicket performance stood out, Rohit emphasised the importance of a collective effort from the team. He pointed out that while Bumrah is a key bowler, it is unrealistic to expect him to bowl from both ends and that other bowlers must step up. He also noted that there will be times when Bumrah may not take wickets, and the team must adapt accordingly.

Rohit defends Harshit Rana

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says doors are always open for Shami's return Rohit Sharma offered strong support to debutant Harshit Rana, who struggled in his first Test match, conceding 86 runs in 16 overs. The skipper stressed that it was unfair to judge Rana on the basis of just one match. He explained that dropping the young bowler after his first appearance would be unjust, especially considering that he had to bowl against a quality player like Travis Head. Rohit praised Rana’s courage and determination, highlighting that the youngster deserves time to develop.

On Siraj-Head altercation: "It’s part of the game"

When addressing the verbal altercation between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head, Rohit acknowledged that such incidents are not uncommon in high-stakes matches between India and Australia. He clarified that while there is a fine line between aggression and over-aggression, occasional exchanges of words are part of the game. Rohit also emphasised his responsibility as captain to ensure that no one crosses that line but noted that these moments are natural in intense competition. He added that his focus is on the broader picture of the game, rather than getting caught up in isolated incidents. (With PTI Inputs)