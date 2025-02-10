NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 9:30 AM IST
NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE: The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website in India.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As South Africa begin their final warm-up tournament ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, they will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
Temba Bavuma and co. still have players returning to the camp ahead of the marquee 50-over tournament and will hope to kick start the series on a high against the Kiwis who already have one win under their bag after beating hosts Pakistan in the 1st ODI. New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra will most likely miss the 2nd ODI after suffering a nasty head head injury in the 1st ODI against Pakistan that forced him to leave the field on the day. Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
New Zealand vs South Africa ODI playing 11
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala, Gideon Peters ODI tri-series full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sat, 08 Feb 2025
|1st ODI Match
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Match has been played (NZ won)
|Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
|Mon, 10 Feb 2025
|2nd ODI Match
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|10:00:00
|Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
|Wed, 12 Feb 2025
|3rd ODI Match
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|14:30:00
|Karachi, National Stadium
|Fri, 14 Feb 2025
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|14:30:00
|Karachi, National Stadium
NZ vs SA ODI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live telecast in India
The NZ vs SA ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in India.
NZ vs SA ODI Live streaming in Pakistan
The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.
8:42 AM
New Zealand squad for ODI Tri-series in Pakistan 2025
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway
8:30 AM
South Africa squad for ODI Tri-series in Pakistan 2025
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Meeka eel Prince, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Gideon Peters
8:29 AM
ODI tri-series in Pakistan 2025: NZ vs SA live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa match of the truncated ODI Tri-series.
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:29 AM IST