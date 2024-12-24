Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa was disappointing as they lost the T20 series against the Proteas 0-2. However, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan bounced back strongly in the three-match ODI series, which saw them record their first-ever whitewash over South Africa in ODI cricket in the Rainbow Nation. With the white-ball cricket part done and dusted, both teams will now focus on the red ball in an all-important two-match Test series starting Thursday, December 26.

ALSO READ: Over-tinkering of technique: Pointing on reasons behind Gill's poor form The home team, South Africa, will be a more desperate side in the series as they have a chance to feature in their second-ever final of an ICC event after the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year. They now stand only one win away from booking their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle at Lord’s in 2025. The Proteas currently have 63.33 percentage points and are at the top of the WTC points table. If they win the first Test of the series, they will reach 66.66 per cent points, and even a loss in the next Test will only drop them down to 61.11 per cent, which will still be more than enough to see them through to the final. The scenario remains the same if they lose the first Test and win the second.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who are in the seventh spot on the points table with 33.33 percentage points, are already out of the final race. This means their only job will be to make South Africa’s life tough and keep them on edge throughout the series.

Pakistan vs South Africa Test venues:

Centurion

Cape Town

Pakistan vs South AfricaTest series timetable:

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test SuperSport Park, Centurion 1:30 PM Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Newlands, Cape Town 2:00 PM

Pakistan vs South Africa Test series squads:

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk) Check latest news on India vs Australia Test series here Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali AghaTemba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests live toss and match timings, live streaming, and telecast

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series begin?

The South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will begin on Thursday, December 26.

What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The second Test match between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

What will be the live toss timings during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?

The live toss during the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will take place at 1:00 PM IST for the 1st Test and 1:30 PM IST for the 2nd Test.

What will be the live match timings during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?

The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the second Test will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series will be available on Sports18 Networks in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.