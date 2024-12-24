Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form

Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form

Ponting weighed in, pointing to Gill's over-tinkering with his batting technique as primary reason for his struggles, suggesting that young cricketer must trust his instincts to rediscover his form

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill.(Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Shubman Gill finds himself at a crossroads in his Test career, with his performances on away tours falling short of expectations. Ahead of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test,  former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in, pointing to Gill's over-tinkering with his batting technique as the primary reason for his struggles, suggesting that the young cricketer must trust his instincts to rediscover his form.
 
A tough start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for Gill
 
Gill’s campaign in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been marred by setbacks. Missing the opening Test in Perth due to a thumb injury sustained during a simulated training game, he returned for the second Test in Adelaide but failed to capitalise on his promising starts. The series now stands level at 1-1, and Gill’s contributions remain under the scanner.
 
 
The third Test at Brisbane brought further challenges for the batter, as he managed just one run in the first innings. His early dismissal left India in trouble, though KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up with half-centuries to steady the ship.
 
Ponting's verdict on Gill's poor form: Technique Changes Hindering Gill

Ricky Ponting, speaking on the ICC Review, did not mince words about Gill’s struggles. "I love watching him play. When he’s in form, he looks as good as anyone in world cricket. But the numbers don’t really stack up, do they, away from home?" said Ponting, highlighting the disparity between Gill’s home and overseas performances.
 
Ponting observed significant technical adjustments in Gill’s approach during the Adelaide Test, which he believes hampered the batter’s ability to score. "He changed things up too much. Against Scott Boland, he moved across to the off stump, presented his front pad, and Boland got him out with a full straight one," Ponting remarked.     
Shubman Gill runs in different countries
In host country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
Australia 2020-2024 5 9 1 319 91 39.87 511 62.42 0 2 0 44 2
Bangladesh 2022-2022 2 4 0 157 110 39.25 266 59.02 1 0 0 14 4
England 2021-2023 3 6 0 88 28 14.66 158 55.69 0 0 0 12 0
India 2021-2024 17 31 3 1177 128 42.03 1970 59.74 4 5 5 119 25
South Africa 2023-2024 2 4 0 74 36 18.5 115 64.34 0 0 0 13 0
West Indies 2023-2023 2 3 1 45 29* 22.5 60 75 0 0 0 4 0
 
Ponting suggests solution for Gill's lean patch
 
For Ponting, the solution to Gill's woes lies in simplifying his game. "Rather than making wholesale changes, he needs to trust his instincts more," Ponting suggested.
 
Gill’s composed 91 at the Gabba during India’s historic 2021 series win remains a testament to his potential. Yet, since then, he has managed just one away Test century—against Bangladesh in 2022—and averages a mere 23.8 across nine Tests in challenging conditions like England, Australia, and South Africa.
 
Home comforts vs overseas struggles for Gill
 
While Gill’s away performances have been underwhelming, his dominance at home is undeniable. With 1,177 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 42.03 across 17 home Tests, his contrasting record speaks volumes about the adjustments required to succeed abroad. 
 
A Mental Shift for the Boxing Day Test
 
With the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne around the corner, Ponting believes a change in mindset could be the game-changer for Gill. "If he goes in with the attitude of backing his defensive technique and focusing on scoring runs rather than avoiding dismissals, things could change for him here in Melbourne," Ponting concluded.

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs Australia India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

