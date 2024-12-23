Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket, says Proteas legend Allan Donald

After two successful seasons that saw the Sunrisers Eastern Cape lifting back-to-back trophies, SA20 is set to return with its 2025 edition, starting on January 9, 2025. The tournament, inaugurated in 2023, features teams owned by multiple franchise owners from the Indian Premier League (IPL). One such team is the Durban Super Giants (DSG), owned by the RPSG Group, which also owns the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Ahead of the official start of SA20's third season, DSG bowling coach and South African legend Allan Donald addressed the media on Monday. He shared his thoughts on having the first-ever Indian player, Dinesh Karthik, in the league, the captain he is most excited to watch, and the coach he would have loved to play under in tournaments like this.

Keshav is one of the most passionate cricketers

When asked about the captain he is most looking forward to in SA20 season three, Donald admitted he would be a bit biased and chose his team's skipper, Durban Super Giants' Keshav Maharaj. However, the former pacer clarified that his choice was not solely because they share a dressing room but also due to Keshav's character. Donald praised Keshav as a world-class bowler and highlighted his passion for South African cricket, both at the national and domestic levels, as what sets him apart. Donald also mentioned Keshav’s strong rapport with coach Lance Klusener and the rest of the support staff. He noted that his telephonic conversations with Keshav revealed the spinner’s respect for every member of the team, whether they are players or support staff, making him an ideal captain.

Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket

When asked which coach he would have loved to play under in modern T20 cricket leagues, Donald chose the late Bob Woolmer, former England player and coach. He hailed Woolmer as a cricketing genius who would have thrived in the T20 era. According to Donald, Woolmer was not just a coach but also a scientist of the game, constantly innovating and enhancing cricket. Donald expressed regret over Woolmer's untimely death, noting that he learned a lot under his mentorship while playing for South Africa between 1994 and 1999. Woolmer tragically passed away on March 18, 2007, due to a heart attack while coaching Pakistan during the ICC World Cup. Though his death initially sparked controversy, it was later determined to be due to natural causes.

Having DK in SA20 is a game-changer

Donald also commented on the inclusion of India’s Dinesh Karthik in SA20 season three, calling it a game-changer. He praised SA20 management for the move, stating that young players around the world look up to Indian cricketers and the IPL for inspiration. He believes Karthik's participation in the league will not only benefit young players but could also pave the way for more Indian players to join SA20 in the future.