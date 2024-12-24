Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS - Modern-day great will figure out: Rohit on Virat Kohli's form

IND vs AUS - Modern-day great will figure out: Rohit on Virat Kohli's form

Across five innings, Kohli has amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50-a far cry from the consistency fans have come to expect

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Border Gavaskar Trophy hangs delicately in the balance, with India and Australia level at 1-1 ahead of fourth Test, starting on Boxing Day, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the two cricketing giants prepare for the decisive fourth Test, the spotlight burns brightly on Virat Kohli’s form—a tale of highs and lows that has gripped fans and critics alike.
 
Kohli’s tour Down Under began with a blaze, ending his wait for a Test century with a stellar unbeaten 100 in Perth. Yet, the spark soon dimmed, with his performances in Adelaide and Brisbane yielding disappointing scores of 7, 11, and 3. Across five innings, Kohli has amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50—a far cry from the consistency fans have come to expect. 
 
Rohit Sharma Backs Kohli: "He Will Figure It Out"
 
Despite the slump, captain Rohit Sharma remains unshaken in his belief in Kohli’s ability to bounce back.  "Modern-day greats will figure out their own way of carving out their path," Rohit said while replying to a question of a journalist, who termed Kohli as modern-day great in a press conference in Melbourne.
 
However, Kohli isn’t the only Indian batter under pressure. Rohit himself has struggled for runs, a lean patch stretching back to the Test series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Also Read

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit reveals why Tanush picked ahead of Kuldeep-Axar

IND vs AUS: Boland fine-tunes length in net session before Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

Achilles healed, yet Shami not ready for last two IND vs AUS Tests: BCCI

IND vs AUS: Tackle Bumrah with discipline, not aggression, says Katich

 
Rohit’s struggles continue
 
Rohit’s tour began with a personal milestone—the birth of his second child—but his return to the crease has been less joyful. After missing the series opener, the skipper joined the team in Adelaide and took up a new role, batting at No. 6 to accommodate the in-form KL Rahul as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.
 
But the shift in position brought no relief. Scores of 10, 3, and 6 have compounded Rohit’s woes, raising questions about his ability to lead from the front in this crucial series finale.
 
Boxing Day Test: Team Strategy Under Wraps
 
When pressed about India’s batting order for the Boxing Day Test, Rohit chose to remain tight-lipped. "Let’s not worry about who bats where," he said, sidestepping speculation. "It is something we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team."
 
The captain also addressed concerns about a knee injury sustained during training, assuring the media, "It’s fine."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kambli health update: What caused Vinod Kambli's recent hospitalisation?

Year in review: The highs and lows of Indian women's cricket in 2024

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of cricket for 3 months with injury

Buoyed by momentum, India targets ODI series triumph against West Indies

Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket, says Proteas legend Allan Donald

Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipAustralia test cricketTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story