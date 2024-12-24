IND vs AUS - Modern-day great will figure out: Rohit on Virat Kohli's form

The Border Gavaskar Trophy hangs delicately in the balance, with India and Australia level at 1-1 ahead of fourth Test, starting on Boxing Day, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the two cricketing giants prepare for the decisive fourth Test, the spotlight burns brightly on Virat Kohli’s form—a tale of highs and lows that has gripped fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit reveals why Tanush picked ahead of Kuldeep-Axar Kohli’s tour Down Under began with a blaze, ending his wait for a Test century with a stellar unbeaten 100 in Perth. Yet, the spark soon dimmed, with his performances in Adelaide and Brisbane yielding disappointing scores of 7, 11, and 3. Across five innings, Kohli has amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50—a far cry from the consistency fans have come to expect.

Rohit Sharma Backs Kohli: "He Will Figure It Out"

Despite the slump, captain Rohit Sharma remains unshaken in his belief in Kohli’s ability to bounce back. "Modern-day greats will figure out their own way of carving out their path," Rohit said while replying to a question of a journalist, who termed Kohli as modern-day great in a press conference in Melbourne.

However, Kohli isn’t the only Indian batter under pressure. Rohit himself has struggled for runs, a lean patch stretching back to the Test series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Rohit’s struggles continue

Rohit’s tour began with a personal milestone—the birth of his second child—but his return to the crease has been less joyful. After missing the series opener, the skipper joined the team in Adelaide and took up a new role, batting at No. 6 to accommodate the in-form KL Rahul as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But the shift in position brought no relief. Scores of 10, 3, and 6 have compounded Rohit’s woes, raising questions about his ability to lead from the front in this crucial series finale.

Boxing Day Test: Team Strategy Under Wraps

When pressed about India’s batting order for the Boxing Day Test, Rohit chose to remain tight-lipped. "Let’s not worry about who bats where," he said, sidestepping speculation. "It is something we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team."

The captain also addressed concerns about a knee injury sustained during training, assuring the media, "It’s fine."