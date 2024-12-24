Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form

Shubman Gill finds himself at a crossroads in his Test career, with his performances on away tours falling short of expectations. Ahead of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in, pointing to Gill's over-tinkering with his batting technique as the primary reason for his struggles, suggesting that the young cricketer must trust his instincts to rediscover his form.

A tough start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for Gill

Gill’s campaign in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been marred by setbacks. Missing the opening Test in Perth due to a thumb injury sustained during a simulated training game, he returned for the second Test in Adelaide but failed to capitalise on his promising starts. The series now stands level at 1-1, and Gill’s contributions remain under the scanner.

The third Test at Brisbane brought further challenges for the batter, as he managed just one run in the first innings. His early dismissal left India in trouble, though KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up with half-centuries to steady the ship.

Ponting's verdict on Gill's poor form: Technique Changes Hindering Gill

Ricky Ponting, speaking on the ICC Review, did not mince words about Gill’s struggles. "I love watching him play. When he’s in form, he looks as good as anyone in world cricket. But the numbers don’t really stack up, do they, away from home?" said Ponting, highlighting the disparity between Gill’s home and overseas performances.

Ponting suggests solution for Gill's lean patch

For Ponting, the solution to Gill's woes lies in simplifying his game. "Rather than making wholesale changes, he needs to trust his instincts more," Ponting suggested.

Gill’s composed 91 at the Gabba during India’s historic 2021 series win remains a testament to his potential. Yet, since then, he has managed just one away Test century—against Bangladesh in 2022—and averages a mere 23.8 across nine Tests in challenging conditions like England, Australia, and South Africa.

Home comforts vs overseas struggles for Gill

Home comforts vs overseas struggles for Gill

While Gill's away performances have been underwhelming, his dominance at home is undeniable. With 1,177 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 42.03 across 17 home Tests, his contrasting record speaks volumes about the adjustments required to succeed abroad.

A Mental Shift for the Boxing Day Test

With the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne around the corner, Ponting believes a change in mindset could be the game-changer for Gill. "If he goes in with the attitude of backing his defensive technique and focusing on scoring runs rather than avoiding dismissals, things could change for him here in Melbourne," Ponting concluded.