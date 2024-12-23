Pakistan completes a 3-0 sweep of ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan completed a 3-0 sweep of its ODI series against South Africa, winning the third match by 36 runs under the DLS method.

Opener Saim Ayub hit 101 runs in 94 balls as Pakistan scored 308-9 at the Wanderers in a game reduced to 47 overs by rain. South Africa was all out for 271 in 42 overs in pursuit of a winning target of 308.

Pakistan batted first after losing the toss and was 1-1 when it lost Abdullah Shafique in the first over. The innings took off with Ayub involved in two key stands 114 runs for the second wicket with Babar Azam (52 in 71), and 93 runs for the third with captain Mohammad Rizwan (53 in 52).

The 22-year-old Ayub, who scored 109 in the first ODI, was caught behind against debutant Corbin Bosch. Ayub hit two sixes and 13 fours. Middle-order batter Salman Agha padded the total with a 33-ball 48.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada took 3-56.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen top scored for the hosts with 81 runs in 43 balls, and Bosch finished 40 not out. Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took 4-52 in eight overs.

Pakistan had already secured the one-day international series, winning the opener by three wickets and the second ODI by 81 runs.

South Africa won the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0. The teams will play two tests, starting Thursday at Centurion.

Pakistan's fifth successive bilateral ODI series win puts it in good stead for the Champions Trophy it will host in February.