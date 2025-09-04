PAK v UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Junaid removes Saim as Pakistan lose both openers

The equation is fairly straightforward: if Pakistan secure a win, they will confirm their place in the final alongside Afghanistan. But if the UAE manage to spring an upset, their final league fixture against Afghanistan on Friday will turn into a virtual semifinal. ALSO READ: Simranjeet, Matiullah return as UAE announce squad for Asia Cup 2025 The hots United Arab Emirates are taking on Pakistan in Match 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bat first.The equation is fairly straightforward: if Pakistan secure a win, they will confirm their place in the final alongside Afghanistan. But if the UAE manage to spring an upset, their final league fixture against Afghanistan on Friday will turn into a virtual semifinal.

Pakistan eye consistency ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan have been dominant for most of the tournament, winning three of their four games. However, their recent defeat to Afghanistan exposed some concerns. The batting order, which had looked fluent in the opening matches, crumbled in a chase of just 170 runs. The lack of back-to-back performances from their top and middle-order batters has been evident, and that inconsistency is something they will want to iron out before the Asia Cup begins next week.

Adding to the worry, the bowlers also looked uncharacteristically flat in their last outing, conceding heavily during the middle overs. For a team looking to build momentum heading into a bigger tournament, Pakistan will want a sharp, all-round display against the UAE.

UAE seek spark from their middle order

For the hosts, it’s been a tough campaign so far with back-to-back defeats. While captain Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra and Asif Khan have shown glimpses of promise, the rest of the batting line-up has struggled to carry the fight. The tendency to lose clusters of wickets has left them on the back foot in both games.

What the UAE need most is intent. Against heavyweight opponents like Pakistan and Afghanistan, they can’t afford to be tentative. Afghanistan’s rise over the past decade is a reminder that smaller teams can punch above their weight with discipline and fearless cricket. If the UAE’s middle order can step up, they might just have a chance to turn this match — and possibly the series — on its head.

Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series playing 11:

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

UAE playing 11: Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Shruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawad, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique

Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live stream the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series match on both the application and the website.

Stay tuned for the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series live score and match updates here