PAK v UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Hosts UAE to battle for survival; toss at 8 PM IST
PAK vs AFG T20 TRI-SERIES LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan, despite the loss against Afghanistan, will still have the chance to qualify for the final early if they get one up against hosts UAE today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The UAE Tri-series is heading towards a decisive stage as hosts United Arab Emirates gear up to face Pakistan in Match 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. The equation is fairly straightforward: if Pakistan secure a win, they will confirm their place in the final alongside Afghanistan. But if the UAE manage to spring an upset, their final league fixture against Afghanistan on Friday will turn into a virtual semifinal.
Pakistan eye consistency ahead of Asia Cup
Pakistan have been dominant for most of the tournament, winning three of their four games. However, their recent defeat to Afghanistan exposed some concerns. The batting order, which had looked fluent in the opening matches, crumbled in a chase of just 170 runs. The lack of back-to-back performances from their top and middle-order batters has been evident, and that inconsistency is something they will want to iron out before the Asia Cup begins next week.
Adding to the worry, the bowlers also looked uncharacteristically flat in their last outing, conceding heavily during the middle overs. For a team looking to build momentum heading into a bigger tournament, Pakistan will want a sharp, all-round display against the UAE.
UAE seek spark from their middle order
For the hosts, it’s been a tough campaign so far with back-to-back defeats. While captain Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra and Asif Khan have shown glimpses of promise, the rest of the batting line-up has struggled to carry the fight. The tendency to lose clusters of wickets has left them on the back foot in both games.
What the UAE need most is intent. Against heavyweight opponents like Pakistan and Afghanistan, they can’t afford to be tentative. Afghanistan’s rise over the past decade is a reminder that smaller teams can punch above their weight with discipline and fearless cricket. If the UAE’s middle order can step up, they might just have a chance to turn this match — and possibly the series — on its head.
Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series playing 11:
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique
Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE TOSS:
Coin flip between Pakistan’s Salman Agha and UAE’s Muhammad Waseem for Match 5 of the T20 Tri-series will take place at 8 PM IST today.
Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India
FanCode will live stream the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series match on both the application and the website.
Stay tuned for the Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series live score and match updates here
7:40 PM
PAK vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK vs UAE head-to-head in T20Is
- Total Matches-2
- Pakistan won-2
- UAE won-2
- N/R- 0
7:30 PM
PAK vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UAE's probable playing 7
7:20 PM
PAK vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK's probable playing 7
7:11 PM
PAK vs UAE T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the T20 Tri-series match 5 between Pakistan and the UAE. It is an important match as if Pakistan wins, they will qualify for the finals alongside Afghanistan, while if UAE wins, both the finalists will be decided after the UAE vs AFG clash on Friday. So, which team will walk away with the win today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:12 PM IST