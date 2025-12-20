Pandya operating on another mental level, believes former pacer Steyn

South African pace great Dale Steyn has described Hardik Pandya as a superhero who "operates at another level mentally" with an unmatched aura, after the flamboyant India all-rounder's scintillating knock in the fifth T20I.
Pandya (63) hit the second fastest T20I fifty for India, while Tilak Varma produced a fluent 73 to set up the hosts' 30-run victory after they posted an imposing 232-run target for the Proteas here on Friday.
"Hardik was fantastic he's transcended sportsman into celebrity territory, walking out like a superhero in a scripted movie plot where nobody alters his plan," said Steyn on JioStar.
He added, "It's not a bad attitude; it's pure dominance, an aura where nobody else can match what he does. You see it in his stance and presence he's operating at another level mentally, unbreakable in a game that's all about mental battles. All these players are skilled, but he's elevated beyond." Steyn did not support the South African batters' cautious approach against India's main bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, saying it backfired on the visitors.
"It's the Bumrah effect you can't let him bowl four overs without damage. South Africa played it safe, surviving him while attacking others, but once he got Quinton de Kock, it triggered Hardik's wicket, then Chakaravarthy's flow.
"Chasing 230-240 demands fighting fire with fire, you can't let elite bowlers dictate. Bumrah always creates that window for others South Africa should've gone after him harder, as he'll get you out anyway if you just wait." On Chakaravarthy's dominance over South Africa's middle order, Steyn admitted that the wily bowler has a "clear edge" over their batters.
"Many South Africans struggle to pick Varun Chakaravarthy Aiden Markram reads him best but still gets out to him often because he plays aggressively. Others like Ferreira get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin.
"He has a clear edge over their middle order; even Markram's now cautious, which is the last mindset a batter wants against him," Steyn said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
