PSL 2025: Lahore vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday, April 30. Both teams are enjoying a successful season so far.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United have won all five they have played so far this season, meaning a win on Thursday could see them booking their place in the playoffs, while a loss will only delay their wait. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are second on the table with three wins and three losses; a win vs Islamabad will put them one step ahead in the playoff race, while a loss could cause some trouble for them given the short tenure of PSL.

PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United playing 11 (probables)

Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi

Islamabad United playing 11 (probables): Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (w), Muhammad Shahzad, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Also Read

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 19

Lahore Qalandars won: 9

Islamabad United won: 10

N/R: 0

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (w), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab

Islamabad United squad:

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (w), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

PSL 2025 match on April 30: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 30 (Friday) in PSL 2025?

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will clash in PSL 2025 on April 30 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Lahore vs Islamabad PSL 2025 match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will the live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match take place?

The live toss for the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match?

The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not available in India.