PSL 2025: Lahore vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Lahore Qalandars are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2025, which will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The tournament features a total of 34 matches, including the grand finale, and follows a double round-robin format where all teams play each other twice during the league stage.

Lahore Qalandars currently sit third on the points table with two wins and two losses from their four games. After falling short against Multan Sultans in their last outing, they will be eager to bounce back with a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in fourth place, having registered just one victory in four matches. They come into this clash after a disappointing loss to Karachi Kings. With both teams looking to regain momentum, an intense and competitive encounter is expected.

PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables)

Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 19

Lahore won: 8

Peshawar won: 11

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Jahandad Khan, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris(w), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, George Linde, Max Bryant, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat.

PSL 2025 match on April 24: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 24 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in PSL 2025 on April 24 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?

Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on April 24.

When will the live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi take place?

The live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will take place at 8:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match in India?

The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for viewers in India.