PSL 2025: Multan vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is set to take place on April 22 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where the Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on the in-form Islamabad United (ISL). This home fixture is a must-win for Multan, who find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table after a series of defeats. Having lost all three of their matches so far, the pressure is mounting on the Sultans to register their first win and stay relevant in the tournament.

In contrast, Islamabad United are flying high this season. Sitting comfortably at the top of the standings, they remain the only undefeated team in PSL 2025 with a flawless record of four wins in four matches. A fifth consecutive win will only solidify their dominance in this year’s edition.

The Sultans are struggling to find form and rhythm this season. With zero victories and a poor net run rate, their hopes of progressing further in the league are fading fast. In their most recent outing, they suffered a crushing 120-run loss to Peshawar Zalmi, who posted a massive 227/7. Multan's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, being bowled out for a mere 107 runs — a defeat that further exposed their vulnerabilities.

In stark contrast, Islamabad United are in red-hot form. They come into this match off the back of a confident six-wicket win over Karachi Kings. Karachi could only muster 128/7 in their 20 overs, and Islamabad comfortably chased down the target. Captain Shadab Khan led from the front with a composed 47 off 40 deliveries, ensuring his side’s unbeaten streak continued.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups With Multan Sultans desperate for a turnaround and Islamabad United looking to maintain their perfect record, this clash promises to be an exciting and high-stakes encounter in the ongoing PSL 2025 season.

Also Read

PSL 2025: Multan Sultan vs Islamabad United playing 11 (probables)

Multan Sultan playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United playing 11 (probables): Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan(w), Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah

Multan Sultan vs Islamabad United head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 17

Multan Sultan won: 8

Islamabad United won: 9

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Islamabad United squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Nawaz, Matthew Short, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Ben Dwarshuis, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah

Multan Sultan squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KL Rahul posts cryptic message after win against former side LSG Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

PSL 2025 match on April 23: Multan Sultan vs Islamabad United live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 23 (Wednesday) in PSL 2025?

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will clash in PSL 2025 on April 23 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match?

Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan will host the PSL 2025 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United on April 23.

When will the live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United take place?

The live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will take place at 8:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 23.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match in India?

The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for viewers in India.