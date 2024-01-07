Home / Cricket / News / Pujara knocks on the doors of Indian team for England Tests with double ton

Pujara knocks on the doors of Indian team for England Tests with double ton

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 17th First-Class double century, the most by any Indian batter. With his knock of 243* against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy, veteran batter knocked on the doors of Indian team

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. Photo: PTI
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara knocked on the doors of the Indian team once again with a classic double hundred in the Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Pujara scored an unbeaten 243 to take Saurashtra to 578/4. They declared at that score in their first innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

With Shreyas Iyer not showing any sort of resilience in South Africa, Pujara has rightly knocked on the doors of the Indian team, though whether he will be preferred for a number five position is something to be doubted as he played at number three in his entire career.

Most First-Class Double-Hundreds by an Indian

Cheteshwar Pujara entered the elite list of players with 17 or more First-Class hundreds after his double century. He joined England’s Mark Ramprakash and Herbert Sutcliffe as batters with 17 double centuries. In the format, only Donald Bradman, Wally Hammond, and Patsy Hendren have more double centuries than Pujara.

With this hundred, Pujara now has 61 First-Class hundreds and is only behind Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid among Indian players with the most First-Class centuries.

Tournamnet Matches Double Century
Ranji Trophy 73 8
County Championship 37 3
International Tests 103 3
Duleep Trophy 15 1
India A and Board President XI teams 25 2

