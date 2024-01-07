Pujara knocks on the doors of Indian team for England Tests with double ton

|Tournamnet
|Matches
|Double Century
|Ranji Trophy
|73
|8
|County Championship
|37
|3
|International Tests
|103
|3
|Duleep Trophy
|15
|1
|India A and Board President XI teams
|25
|2
Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 17th First-Class double century, the most by any Indian batter. With his knock of 243* against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy, veteran batter knocked on the doors of Indian team
|Tournamnet
|Matches
|Double Century
|Ranji Trophy
|73
|8
|County Championship
|37
|3
|International Tests
|103
|3
|Duleep Trophy
|15
|1
|India A and Board President XI teams
|25
|2
First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 6:00 PM IST