Pujara knocks on the doors of Indian team for England Tests with double ton

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara knocked on the doors of the Indian team once again with a classic double hundred in the Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Pujara scored an unbeaten 243 to take Saurashtra to 578/4. They declared at that score in their first innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

With Shreyas Iyer not showing any sort of resilience in South Africa, Pujara has rightly knocked on the doors of the Indian team, though whether he will be preferred for a number five position is something to be doubted as he played at number three in his entire career.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel