Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Little gets Dhawan, Kings struggle at 29/2

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Little gets Dhawan, Kings struggle at 29/2

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, PBKS vs GT: Catch all the updates from the match between Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings who host Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at Mohali

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Little gets Dhawan, Kings struggle at 29/2

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score
Read More

Key Event

7:52 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Little eventually gets Dhawan

7:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Titans waste a review

7:46 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Great hand-eye coordination from Short

7:40 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gorgeous cover drive will end the over

7:52 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Little eventually gets Dhawan

 
Shikhar Dhawan was eventually removed as he tried to play it over mid-on, but could not get the distance as Alzarri Joseph ran from mid-on and had caught a good one to get rid of the home captain. 
 

7:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Titans waste a review

 
The Gujarat Titans wasted a review as they appealed for Leg Before Wicket against Shikhar Dhawan after the bowler Joshua Little showed great confidence in the initial shout. However, the umpire said no and Pandya went for the review. It came out to be an inside edge to the pads and that’s how Dhawan survived and Titans lost a review. 
 

7:46 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Great hand-eye coordination from Short

 
Matthew Short is showcasing very limited foot movement and mostly it is his hand-eye coordination that is helping him connect good shots
 

7:40 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gorgeous cover drive will end the over

 
The over by Joshua Little came to an end with a gorgeous cover drive from Shikhar Dhawan. Punjabs Kings’ score after two overs is 16/1. 
 

7:37 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Movement from Little

 
Joshua Little has started with away movement to Shikhar Dhawan. He looks ready to move the ball. But just as I say, Dhawan has hit him for a four 
 

7:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Short off the mark

7:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Another duck for Prabhsimran Singh

 
Punjab have bad start once again as Prabhsimarn Singh has been removed for a duck by Mohd Shami
 

7:30 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Starting it with a kiss

7:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans’ playing 11

7:26 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Rabada starts in the playing 11

7:24 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Mohit Sharma makes his GT debut

 
Veteran IPL speedster Mohit Shrama, who got into the Indian side courtesy his IPL performances for Chennai Super Kings would be seen playing the league for the first time in four years. He last played a game in 2019. He has so far played 86 matches and taken 92 wickets in them. 
 

7:04 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Pandya wins toss, Titans to bowl first

 
Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali against the home team’s skipper Shikhar Dhawan. 
 

6:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Titans fans have made it to the ground already

6:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: The bowlers that Punjab will rely upon

6:47 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Two all-rounders catching up with each other

6:30 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast information

 
The match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be watched on Television network Star Sports
 

6:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: GT predicted playing 11

 
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little
 
Impact Substitute options: Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade
 

6:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans playing combination

 
The Gujarat side would be welcoming their captain back into the playing 11. David Miller hasn’t got much of a chance to showcase his batting so far, so he could be a crucial player tonight. Vijay Shankar’s form has been a great value addition to the team. Yash Dayal might not see himself in the starting 11 but could be used as an impact substitute for Sai Sudharsan. 
 

6:28 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: PBKS predicted playing 11

 
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Substitute options: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide
 

6:28 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings playing combination

 
The Punjab team would be excited to have Liam Livingstone back and available for them. Other than that, Kagiso Rabada could be back in the playing 11 and can be substituted (impact) with Sikandar Raza when Punjab bat, although the latter has not been able to do great with the bat. Matthew Short could also be utilised in a similar role.  
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsGujarat TitansShikhar DhawanHardik Pandya

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story