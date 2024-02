R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

Veteran spinner R Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket as he took only 98 Tests to reach the landmark. He reached the milestone of 500 wickets during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on Friday (February 16). Zak Crawley was R Ashwin's 500th wicket in Test cricket.

Also, Ashwin is the only Indian bowler after legend Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history with 619 scalps to his name.

Second fastest to 500 Test wickets

37-year-old Ashwin is only the second bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttaiah Muralidaran to reach 500 wickets in less than 100 Tests. Murali reached 500 wickets in only 87 matches. Ashwin, the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets, is the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets.